Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The Pink Panthers have beaten top sides Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC in their previous outings. The Thalaivas, on the other hand, had a morale-depleting loss against Bengal Warriors, but their impressive defenders will be looking to turn things around against the former champions.

Tamil Thalaivas are in seventh position on the points table with 27 points from 9 matches, while Jaipur Pink Panthers sit two place above with 28 points from 9 matches.

Jaipur had failed to optimise Arjun Deshwal's raiding performances early season because of the lacked of a good secondary raider. But with Deepak Hooda stepping up, they suddenly look a well-balanced side capable of challenging top teams.

Hooda has the third-highest raid points in PKL history and showed why he is considered amongst the best with a Super 10 against Patna. The two will, however, face a different battle against Thalaivas' Surjeet Singh and Sagar.

The Tamil team's strength has been their defence and it is important they don't hesitate against the Jaipur raiders. The South Indian team's own raiders had a disappointing night against Bengal and will be aiming to recover from the blip.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sahil Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit Kharb, Naveen

MyDream11 Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal (captain/Raider - JPP), Deepak Hooda (vice captain/All-rounder - JPP), Surjeet Singh (Defender - CHE), Sagar (Defender - CHE), Mohit (All-rounder - CHE), K Prapanjan (Raider - CHE), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender - JPP)

Match Details

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date and start time: Sunday (January 16) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar