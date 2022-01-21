Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Telugu Titans claimed their first win of the season with a narrow one point victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in their most recent outing in PKL 8 and their young side will aim to do the same against U Mumba, who are fresh from a thrilling tie against Gujarat Giants.

While bottom-placed Titans, who have just 17 points from 11 matches, defeated Pink Panthers 35-34, their opponents U Mumba, who are a little closer to the play-off spots with 31 points in eighth spot, tied 24-24 with the Giants.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

In the head-to-head battle, U Mumba slightly edge Telugu Titans with 6 wins and 2 ties in the 12 meetings between the two sides in Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba also defeated Titans by 10 point margin in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Rajnish and Adarsh will be the key for Titans in the raids once again. There is also news that Siddharth Desai has completed his recovery and could feature at least as a substitute against Mumbai.

Their biggest challenge, however, will be sorting out an eager defence. Prince D, Surinder Singh and Akash Choudhary have all been enticed by the raiders to make errors - something coach Jagdish Kumble will be hoping to iron out.

U Mumba have looked better with Ajith Kumar back on the mat. He and Abhishek Singh will be their raiding duo while Rinku and captain Fazel Atrachali will man the corners.

The 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali is yet to explode in the tournament but with the season entering its crucial stages one can expect the Irani to prove his mettle. Fazel will look for support from compatriot Mohsen Maghsoudlou along side Harendra Kumar and Rahul Sethwal in defence.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal

Telugu Titans: Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Akash Choudhary, Rajnish, Adarsh T/Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal/ Siddharth Desai

MyDream11 Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (Defender - MUM), Sandeep Kandola (Defender - TT), V Ajith Kumar (Captain) (Raider - MUM), Prince D (Defender - TT), Harendra Kumar (Defender - MUM), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder - MUM), Rajnish (Vice Captain) (Raider - TT)

Match Details

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Date and start time: Saturday (January 22) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar