Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The team from UP has impressed in the early stages of the tournament and will look to establish their play-off credentials with a win against the youngsters of Puneri Paltan. Pune, however, won't be easy pushovers despite their position in the bottom half of the points table.

Seventh-placed Yoddha have registered 5 wins, 3 ties and suffered 5 defeats in 13 games so far this season, acquiring 39 points. Pune, on the other hand, have registered 6 wins, 7 defeats and 0 ties in their 13 games for 36 points.

Overall, the two sides have met each other 5 times in PKL with UP Yoddha edging Puneri Paltan 3-2 after the reverse fixture result earlier this season when Surender Gill's 21 point effort helped the Yoddha's beat the Paltan 50-40.

The Paltan raiding duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat has found form in the recent matches with the seasoned star Nitin Tomar backing them up. Mohit's calmness in Do-or-Die situations has been a highlight in their recent wins.

The defence has also looked revitalised after the 50-40 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. Coach Anup Kumar changed his experienced corner duo of Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj for Sombir and Karamvir respectively.

They have excelled so far, which has given cover defenders Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan the confidence to make advanced tackles.

UP Yoddha didn't have the services of their star raider Surender Gill in their previous outing due to an injury. His astute raiding has been the key to Yoddha's success but Pardeep Narwal's improved form will be a big relief.

The "record breaker" has been moving well on the mat, especially when the bonus is active, and will team up with Shrikant Jadhav in the attack. Iranian Mohammad Taghi has also been making valuable appearances from the bench which could lead to a starting role against Pune.

The Yoddha defence will have a difficult time against Pune's left and right raiding combination. Aslam Inamdar and Nitin Tomar prefer the right while Mohit Goyat often targets the left.

The corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit will need to be on their toes to ensure the defence is organised. But UP's best shot at winning the match will be to target the Pune defence.

It is still a relatively inexperienced unit and might crumble if Pardeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav can invoke mistakes early in the match. Surender Gill was the architect of their win earlier in the season, but he missed the last match and will boost their attack if available.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Kumar, Sikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill/Mohammad Taghi, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh

Puneri Paltan: Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bharadwaj/Karamvir

MyDream11 Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar (captain) (All-rounder - PUN), Mohit Goyat (vice-captain) (Raider - PUN), Shubam Kumar (All-rounder - UP), Nitesh Kumar (Defender - UP), Sanket Sawant (Defender - PUN), Ashu Singh (Defender - UP), Nitin Tomar (Raider - PUN)

Match Details

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

Date and start time: Thursday (January 27) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar