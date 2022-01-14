Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The Yoddha defence has looked strong in their recent outings and will fancy their chances against the win-less Titans, who are languishing at the foot of the points table.

Sixth-placed Yoddha have registered 2 wins, 3 ties and suffered 4 defeats in 9 games so far this season, but despite just the 2 wins, Yoddha have acquired 23 points. Titans, on the other hand, have registered 2 ties and 6 defeats in their 8 games for just 10 points.

Poor form and absence of their star raider Siddharth Desai has hurt Titans badly as the rest of the raiding department have failed to put on a consistent run. Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Ankit Beniwal have never managed to put in a collective effort.

The defence also has lacked the crunch as top defender Sandeep Kandola has not had a great season so far. The rest - Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Adarsh or C Arun also have not been consistent.

Yoddha, meanwhile, will look up to Surinder Gill and Srikanth Jadhav, who have shouldered the raiding duties when record-breaker Pardeep Narwal has been kept away from the mat very often.

The defence consisting of Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar and Ashu Singh have been top notch so far. So, Titans will need to put on herculean effort to climb up the table if Siddharth Desai continues serve time on the sidelines.

In the head-to-head battle as well Yoddha stand tall with 4 wins and 2 ties from 8 meetings against Titans.

Dream11 Starting 7s

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Kumar, Sikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Goravi, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun

MyDream11 Starting 7: Surender Gill (captain) (Raider - UP), Srikanth Jadhav (vice captain) (All-rounder - UP), Nitesh Kumar (Defender - UP), Sumit (Defender - UP), Ruturaj Koravi (Defender - TT), Rajnish (Raider - TT), Shubham Kumar (All-rounder - UP)

