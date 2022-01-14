Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021: Pawan Sehrawat shines as Bengaluru Bulls overcome Gujarat Giants

The first half was a kabaddi exhibition with top-class performances in all areas of the mat. Pawan Sehrawat was his prolific best from the star, moving around the mat effortlessly to score points. At the other end, Rakesh proved why he is touted as the next raiding star, bringing out Dubkis and swift toe-touches.

He produced the game's first Super Raid in the 8th minute for Gujarat, but Pawan settled the score in the 10th minute with a 3-point raid for the Bulls. Parvesh Bhainswal then brought out a stunning Super Tackle on Pawan Sehrawat but the Bulls had the last laugh when they clinched an ALL OUT with 7 minutes remaining to half time.

Rakesh and Pawan kept picking up raid points in a high scoring half that ended 22-17 with the Bulls in the lead. Pawan got his Super 10 in a 2-point raid that unfortunately led to a shoulder injury for Gujarat's Sumit.

Substitute Pradeep Kumar turned out to be an effective introduction for the Giants as they matched Bulls in the early minutes of the second half. Bulls had another weapon ready too in Bharat who ensured Pawan spent very little time on the dugout with quick revivals. Pradeep's heroics or Sunil's Super Tackle wasn't good enough to prevent an ALL OUT with 11 minutes remaining as the Bulls opened a 4-point lead again.

Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh advised his players to not show Bulls raider any mercy in the first Time Out. And that is exactly what his Giants defender did by tackling Pawan and Bharat relentlessly in the minutes that followed. But the Bulls defenders, especially Saurabh Nandal, were certainly in no mood to give up as they gave Giants' raiders a horrid time.

Bengaluru got another ALL OUT with 2 minutes remaining to open a 9-point lead. Their defenders saw out the last minutes to clinch a 9-point win.

