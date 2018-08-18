2018 Asian Games: Day 1 India's schedule: Sushil and women's hockey team in action

After the opening ceremony in Jakarta, the real action starts on Sunday (August 19) with many Indian medals hopes like ace wrestler Sushil Kumar and the women's hockey team in action.

Sushil, India's only double Olympic gold medallist, will be competing in the 74kg category. The 35-year-old would be eyeing a better show at the Asian Games where he has so far won only one bronze medal.

ASIAN GAMES SPECIAL PAGE

Sushil's form has been patchy in recent times, but he has spoken about his desire to win his first Asian Games gold.

He lost at the Tbilisi Grannd Prix in Georgia last month. Asked about the defeat, Sushil dismissed it nonchalantly. "So what. There will be defeats and victories in sportsman's life. Real athlete is the one who stands up after defeat, prepares harder and come back. Real athlete is one who takes the mat after winning also. I am trying to do the same," Sushil said after a training session.

"I have prepared well for the Asian Games but I am not out there to prove anything. Proving yourself is not sportsmanship," added Sushil, about the Jakarta event.

The women's hockey team, who are also one of the medal prospects for India, would also be taking on to the field. The Rani Rampal-led squad, who recently defied the odds to reach the quarterfinal of the FIH World Cup in London, will face the host nation in a Pool B encounter.

At the shooting range in Palembang, Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma will compete in the 10M air pistol mixed team qualifying rounds.

Bhaker has been in excellent form, winning the Commonwealth Games gold 10M air rifle gold. On Sunday, Bhaker will be competing in the team event.

INDIANS IN ACTION (All times IST)

Shooting

8 am

Qualifiers

10M air rifle mixed team: Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela

10am

10M air pistol mixed team: Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker

12noon

Finals

10M air rifle mixed team

10M air pistol mixed team

Wrestling

12 noon

Freestyle qualification

(Sushil Kumar 74kg, Sandeep Tomar 57kg, Bajrang Punia 65kg, Pawan Kumar 86kg, Mausam Khatri 97kg)

6pm onwards

Medal rounds

Women's Hockey

7pm

India vs Indonesia (Pool B tie)