English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'Leader' Davis discusses injury battle on landmark Lakers night

By Ben Spratt
Anthony Davis
A shoulder injury did not slow Anthony Davis as he became just the sixth player to go 40-20 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles, October 30: Anthony Davis was determined to lead the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies despite a shoulder injury – and did so to spectacular effect.

Superstar signing Davis revealed after the 120-91 victory that he had suffered a knock when missing a dunk in a recent game, and the ailment threatened to keep him out in the first half on Tuesday.

However, the 26-year-old returned to produce a devastating display, recording 40 points and 20 rebounds to brush aside the Grizzlies.

Davis drops 40 points & 20 rebounds as Lakers win, Butler makes Heat debut

"I'm here to be a leader of the team and it's tough for me to do that from the sideline," he explained to reporters.

Davis became the first Laker to have a 40-20 game since Shaquille O'Neal in 2003 and the sixth in total.

Also joining George Mikan, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Davis said: "It's an honour – great company. To be here as part of this franchise and to do something special like that and be on that list with those legends means a lot to me.

"What's more important is I'm happy that we got the win. It was a grind there in the first half. My team-mates trusted me, told me to get going, and that's what I tried to do."

Davis, who managed 30 minutes, expanded on how he managed to perform despite niggling shoulder pain.

"I was really just trying to figure it all out. It was bothering me a lot, very sore," he said. "But I didn't want to come out the game.

"I just came to the back and adjusted some things and felt good to go back out. I went back out and, late in the second, felt good.

"I did some more stuff at half-time and then went out in the third, just to test it out in the third, and it felt good. That was that.

"I'm fine. It's still a little sore. I got hit a couple of times tonight. But there's a couple of days before we play again, so hopefully I'll feel better by then."

Coach Frank Vogel added: "He gutted it out despite playing in some pain. He was dominant – that's probably the word. He impacted the game on both ends of the floor."

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 117/10 (19.0) vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue