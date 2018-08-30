Asian Games 2018: Legal battles still haunt Dutee

The 22-year-old clinched a silver each in the women's 100M and 200M in her first Asian Games in Indonesia after she was not allowed to participate in the 2014 edition while serving a ban under the hyperandrogenism policy of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

What a race by our sprinter Dutee Chand! In an absolutely sensational performance she has won a SILVER medal in Women's 200 m with a finish time of 23.20 sec. This is her second medal at #AsianGames2018. TAKE A BOW! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/jG32uW86vo — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 29, 2018

She filed an appeal against this policy before the Court of Arbitration for Sports and won it.

In a recent revision of the IAAF's hyperandrogenism policy (which bars women athletes having male hormones above permissible limit from competing), Dutee has been left out of its purview.

The rule now applies to events from 400M to the mile, including 400M, hurdles races, 800M, 1,500M, one mile races and combined events over the same distances.

"I have faced a lot since 2014. No one has gone through such a bad phase. I am glad that I could win two medals for the country. As of now there is no issue but there is no guarantee (of any ban)," Dutee told reporters in Jakarta.

"Yes, there is always this fear that it (the ban) might come back. But more the fear, the harder I train," said Dutee who was suspended from competing in 2014-2015.

She crossed the finishing line of the 200M final in 23.20 seconds, behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong who won gold in 22.96. The bronze went to China's Wei Yongli (23.27).

"It feels great to win two silver and that too with my personal best time in the semifinals. I was little tight because I had given my all in the semifinal. I could not give my best (in the final race) but I have trained hard," Dutee said.

The Odisha government had announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for Dutee, acknowledging her silver medal winning performance in the 100m dash.

Dutee said she will use the money to get better.

"There will definitely be celebration. The occasion demands celebration. Also, the Odisha government has announced big prize money for me. I already have a house, so I will use this money for my training," she said.

