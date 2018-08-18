Asian Games 2018: Opening ceremony - live updates as world watches Asia

Jakarta, August 18: India will have a strong presence at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be the flag bearer for India at the ceremony, which will get underway at 5.30 pm IST. It can be watched live on Sony Network and streamed on Sony Liv.

While some sports disciplines are already underway at the Asian Games 2018, the event will be formally inaugurated in a glitzy affair at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Jakarta.