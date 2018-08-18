Asian Games 2018: Opening ceremony - live updates as world watches Asia

Jakarta, August 18: India will have a strong presence at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the Indonesian capital Jakarta.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be the flag bearer for India at the ceremony, which will get underway at 5.30 pm IST. It can be watched live on Sony Network and streamed on Sony Liv.
Asian Games special page | Indians in action on Day 1
While some sports disciplines are already underway at the Asian Games 2018, the event will be formally inaugurated in a glitzy affair at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Jakarta.
Remember, there is no live action today and the big events will begin only from Saturday (August 19). You can catch the action live on MyKhel.
That's it from the opening ceremony. And what an extravagant affair it was!
And now we have the final performance of the opening ceremony.
Internationally-acclaimed singer Anggun now entertains the crowd with her mesmerising voice.
Internationally-acclaimed singer Anggun now entertains the crowd with her mesmerising voice.
Former Indonesian badminton star Susi Susanti, a two-time Asian Games bronze medallist in 1990 and 1994, takes the torch to the lighting cauldron (shaped like a volcano) and signals the Games open!
Lanny Gumulya, a gold medallist diver from the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, is the first of the torch-bearers during the opening ceremony.
Fire is an important aspect in life of the Indonesian people. The influence of volcanoes is not lost out as artistes take the stage with a display of fire at the opening ceremony.
Recap - Neeraj Chopra carries the Indian flag and leads the 572-member contingent at the opening ceremony.
Leading the performances during the Earth segment of the opening ceremony performance are Fatin Shidqia and Rossa.
After the water segment of the opening ceremony, now begins the tribute to earth.
The sun rises (metaphorically) in Indonesia at the opening ceremony. The event continues with a performance by singer Raisa.
Warring tribes are surprised to see invaders from the sea. One warrior from the ship claims he will unite the land and make it a strong force to take on the world. The tribes now dance together.
Elements... Now we've a dance performance depicting the creation of Indonesia and the water's role in it.
More numbers to interest you
45 Nations— All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) August 18, 2018
465 events across 40 Sports & 67 disciplines
571 Indian Athletes
18th #AsianGames start today in Indonesia! pic.twitter.com/CIqNLylUgQ
This is what the protocol looked like:
Indonesia's flag is brought on stage by Paskibra (Flag Hoisting Troop). #OpeningAG2018 #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/ChELnRWQtR— Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018
Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah then invites Indonesia president Joko Widodo and vice-president Jusuf Kalla to declare the Asian Games 2018 open
"We have waited 56 years to come back to Indonesia for our Asian Games. The first Asiad was held in 1962 and this is a great legacy of the Asian Games. We're making history by the joint participation of North and South Korea together today." - Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) chief Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah
The protocol part of the opening ceremony follows the theme song. After the Indonesian flag is unfurled, we have the national anthem of the hosts now. It's performed by Tulus and a children's group.
That was the official song of the Asian Games 2018. It's called Meraih Bintang and is performed by Via Vallen. You can listen to it on Youtube.
232 coaches, support staff and officials have accompanied the 572 athletes. The total Indian representation is 804.
Let's talk numbers now. India has sent a 572-member contingent for the Asian Games 2018. 312 of those are men and there are 260 women representing the tricolour. They will participate in 36 sports at the Games.
17,000 islands of Indonesia come together as one. Their contingent is huge and so are the expectations from the people of the host nation.
Saving the best for last, it's Indonesia! They come in right after Yemen to a huge round of applause from the crowd at the GBK Stadium.
Athletes from Timor Leste (also known as East Timor) are cheered on as they participate in the parade of athletes. The country was locked in a political struggle for independence with Indonesia for a long time. They first took part in the Asian Games in 2002 and are yet to win a medal.
The 45 countries taking part at the Asian Games walked one after the other in alphabetical order. Indonesia, the hosts, will be the last though during the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony.
Neeraj Chopra looks overjoyed as he carries the Indian flag at the Asian Games 2018. PV Sindhu was the flag bearer earlier during the Commonwealth Games 2018, while Sardar Singh was handed the honour during the 2014 Incheon Asian Games
The much awaited moment!— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 18, 2018
Indian contingent🇮🇳 lead by @Neeraj_chopra1 walks into the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta as the Opening Ceremony proceeds amidst glitz and grandeur. #PunchMeinHaiDum #IndiaAtAsianGames #BoxtoGlory pic.twitter.com/tthInHXDj6
Proud moment for the young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, just 20, to be the flag bearer for India at the opening ceremony
The 572 athlete strong Indian contingent lead by Neeraj Chopra make their way out at the opening ceremony of #AsianGames2018... An entire nation's hopes on all of these athletes... Hope we finish top of the medals tally... #Let'sGoIndia pic.twitter.com/okAwKokOi4— TheSportsBuffs (@TheSportsBuffs) August 18, 2018
Korea unified! South Korea and DPR Korea (North Korea) march as one like they did during the Winter Olympics 2018 in Pyeongchang.
Can India better its tally this time around?
Let us set a new record this time! #GoForGlory #TeamIndia 🇮🇳#IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/nwZKIA9stT— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 17, 2018
Here's how the Indonesian president arrived for the Asian Games 2018 Opening ceremony.
Opening Ceremony at a glance!— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 18, 2018
Dramatic entry by the Indonesian🇮🇩 Premier and scintillating display of rich cultural heritage-is how the 18th edition of the #AsianGames2018 took off in Jakarta! ! #IndiaontheRise #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/aEL5OvWJb9
India is on! After Hong Kong, Neeraj Chopra leads the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. India finished 8th overall in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games with 57 medals.
And now begins the parade of the athletes. About 6,000 athletes from the 45 countries taking part in the event go round the stadium to applause from the crowd.
After the magnificent performance of Tari Saman, 6000 athletes from all participant countries are welcomed to the stage! These are the athletes that will bring the #EnergyOfAsia throughout the #AsianGames2018. Please give them a warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/2qlGEAI8k9— Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018
After the arrival of the Indonesian president, we had a traditional dance performance featuring about 1,500 artistes. Traditional dance is called 'Tari Saman' and it was performed by the group Aceh.
The promotional video for the Asian Games 2018 features the Indonesian president Joko Widodo getting out of his SUV in jam-packed Jakarta and jumping into a bike. He zips through the streets to make it in time for the opening ceremony (I doubt that it's him), doing even a stoppie in front of a tuk-tuk coming from the other side of the road.
Line-up of the Asian Games 2018 Opening ceremony (All in IST) Ceremony: 5.30 pm Parade of athletes: 6.15 pm Protocol: 7 pm Ceremony show: 7.15 pm Ceremony concludes at 8.30 pm
Wow! What a way to make an entry. Indonesia president Joko Widodo arrives on a bike and gets off coolly to greet the other dignitaries.
President of Indonesia, @jokowi arrives at the #AsianGames2018 Opening Ceremony in the most spectacular way! Watch the show at https://t.co/qVN2hgr1b3— Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018
We'll have the parade of nations at the opening ceremony. The 45 countries that are participating at the event will have their representatives go around the stadium. North and South Korea will march together like they did at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.
Here's what the stage for the opening ceremony will look like! (Image: https://en.asiangames2018.id/about/opening-ceremony)
Some interesting information about the stage of the opening ceremony - Its dimensions are 120m in length, 30m in width and 26m in height. The stage will depict a towering mountain as its background.
Words of inspiration from the Master Blaster
The #AsianGames2018 are here. The best way we can support our athletes representing India 🇮🇳 is to watch them do what they do best. Let’s show them our true mettle and with pride bring home some metal, guys! 🏅🥈🥉— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 18, 2018
Get ready for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018!
This is what you've been waiting for, the #AsianGames2018 Opening Ceremony! An abundance of Indonesian cultures will be showcased through dance, songs, drama, and stage decoration. Watch the show now on national TV or https://t.co/uTj8RGbIJP #OpeningAG2018 pic.twitter.com/eQGVmZDWdw— Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018
A lot of renowned Indonesian singers will perform at the ceremoney. Some of those names include internationally acclaimed Anggun, Tulus, Raisa, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony from the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta.