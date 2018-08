Asian Games 2018, Table Tennis: India men's team clinches maiden bronze in Asiad

The team comprising G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and A Amalraj couldn't put up a fight against the mighty Koreans, who set up a summit clash against defending champions China in a repeat of 2014 edition.

Medals Tally | Asian Games 2018 Special Page

The Indian men lost the first game but continued their difficult battle against South Korean paddlers. Rising star G Sathiyan, ranked 39, suffered an 11-9 9-11 3-11 3-11 loss to Lee Sangsu in the opening game as India lagged 0-1.

Experienced Sharath Kamal, world No 33, was then entrusted with the responsibility to bring India back in the game and he did put up a fight before going down 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11 to Young Sik Jeoung in the second match as South Korea lead the tie 2-0.

In the second match, Sharath Kamal put up a great fight against world No 26 Young Sik Jeoung but could not convert it into a win and lost. Indians lost the in five games 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8 to give Korea a 2-0 lead in the semi-final.

In the deciding third game, Amalraj was beaten 5-11 7-11 11-4 7-11 by 22-year-old Woojin Jang as South Korea clinched the tie 3-0.

India had yesterday defeated fancied Japan 3-1 in the quarterfinals to assure the country its first-ever Asian Games medal in table tennis.

India did not have a single medal in the sport which was introduced in the Games program in 1958. The likes of China (61 gold), Japan (20) and South Korea (10) swept the medals for long time.

(With inputs from PTI)