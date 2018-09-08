Asian Games champ Hima Das vows to improve her timing

The ace sprinter from Assam, popularly called 'Dhing Express', further said that the Athletics Federation of India and Indian Olympic Association, along with her coach, will discuss and decide where she will train. "Wherever they send us to practice, we will go," she said.

400m silver | Mixed relay silver

The athlete further said that she would concentrate equally on 400m and 200m. Hima, who has been appointed as Assam's sports ambassador, said she would take up the responsibility seriously and remain committed to sports. She also thanked the Assam government for support in her endeavour, particularly its sports policy which she said will help in bringing more players to the forefront. "Hopefully, at least 10-15 sportspersons will get medals in the next Asiad," she added.

Thank you Honorable Home Minister @rajnathsingh sir and @Ra_THORe sir for the honour. Will continue to work hard to achieve more. pic.twitter.com/ezjeq89tGJ — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) September 4, 2018

Rigorous training, good nutrition and practice in suitable weather are the key to success, she said and hoped the players will follow this regime to achieve it. Hima arrived here on Friday (September 7) to a rousing welcome after winning three medals, including a gold, at the recently concluded Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta. She also won the gold medal in the World Under-20 Championships at Finland in July. The Assam government felicitated Hima at a function and presented her a cheque of Rs 1.6 crore.

Best welcome ever. This is how Hima Das, first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal, was weclomed at the Guwahati airport. A carpet resembling a racing track. pic.twitter.com/qrkmr7a5Hc — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) September 8, 2018