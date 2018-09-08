English

Asian Games champ Hima Das vows to improve her timing

Posted By: PTI
Hima Das is welcomed in Guwahati upon her return from the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta

Guwahati, September 8: Asian Games gold medallist Hima Das said on Saturday (September 8) that she will continue to improve her timing and try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "There are only two years for the Olympics and I do not know whether I will qualify or not but I will continue trying to improve my timing," Das told reporters here.

The ace sprinter from Assam, popularly called 'Dhing Express', further said that the Athletics Federation of India and Indian Olympic Association, along with her coach, will discuss and decide where she will train. "Wherever they send us to practice, we will go," she said.

The athlete further said that she would concentrate equally on 400m and 200m. Hima, who has been appointed as Assam's sports ambassador, said she would take up the responsibility seriously and remain committed to sports. She also thanked the Assam government for support in her endeavour, particularly its sports policy which she said will help in bringing more players to the forefront. "Hopefully, at least 10-15 sportspersons will get medals in the next Asiad," she added.

Rigorous training, good nutrition and practice in suitable weather are the key to success, she said and hoped the players will follow this regime to achieve it. Hima arrived here on Friday (September 7) to a rousing welcome after winning three medals, including a gold, at the recently concluded Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta. She also won the gold medal in the World Under-20 Championships at Finland in July. The Assam government felicitated Hima at a function and presented her a cheque of Rs 1.6 crore.

IND 63/1 (20.0 vs ENG 332
    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 22:41 [IST]
