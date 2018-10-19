English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Ben Simmons gets triple-double in win over Bulls

By
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

New York, October 19: Ben Simmons recorded his 13th career triple-double in the Philadelphia 76ers' 127-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Simmons scored 13 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists as Philadelphia (1-1) drew even this season after losing to Boston on Tuesday (October 16). Simmons was two assists shy of a triple-double in that game.

After sitting out his first year in the league, Simmons had 12 triple-doubles last season.

Now with 13, only Oscar Robertson had more triple-doubles (67) in his first two seasons in the NBA.

The 76ers displayed balance with eight players scoring in double figures. Joel Embiid led the way with 30 points and 12 rebounds, but all five starters scored at least 12 points, including last year's number one overall pick Markelle Fultz.

The young 76ers still struggle to shoot from beyond the arc, but their nucleus of Simmons, Fultz, Embiid and Dario Saric has Philadelphia fans very excited.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Srikanth beat Lin Dan to enter QF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue