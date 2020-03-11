Black Ball Open Squash: Nada Abbas shocks Joshna Chinappa

The 19-year-old from Giza produced a skilful performance to take out the Indian No.1 to reach the last-16 round at a PSA Platinum event for the first time since the 2017 British Open.

Nada showcased her skill and athleticism, with a number of impressive dives, as she took a two-game lead, before Joshna mounted her comeback in the third.

🗣️ "I had to be focused from the beginning until the end because I knew that if I gave her a chance she would get back into the match and grow in confidence."@nadaabbass_ upset the seedings after she ousted @joshnachinappa at the @BlackBallSquash 👊https://t.co/vss0NhCgME pic.twitter.com/Yc4S32PEYX — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 10, 2020

The Indian looked to be getting a foothold back in the match as she took a narrow lead at 4-3 in the fourth, but three unforced errors proved costly to give confidence to Nada who was able to close out in 49 minutes.

"I'm very happy to win this match," said Nada afterwards. "Joshna (Chinappa) is a very experienced player, I had to be focused from the beginning until the end because I knew that if I gave her a chance she would get back into the match and grow in confidence.

"I've been playing really well this season, but there are some mistakes I always do in these types of matches, so I always try to learn from those mistakes. When she won the third game, I just told myself to focus on the other game and not let her win, play point by point and not give her any cheap points," added Nada.

The Egyptian will now face compatriot and world No.2 Nouran Gohar in the next round after she beat Canada's Hollie Naughton in four games.

Results: CIB Black Ball Women's Squash Open (Round Two)

[3] Camille Serme (FRA) bt Melissa Alves (FRA) 3-0: 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 (26m)

[9] Hania El Hammamy (EGY) bt Mayar Hany (EGY) 3-0: 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 (25m)

[13] Olivia Blatchford Clyne (USA) bt Sabrina Sobhy (USA) 3-2: 10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 (58m)

[8] Amanda Sobhy (USA) bt Zeina Mickawy (EGY) 3-0: 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 (23m)

[7] Sarah-Jane Perry (ENG) bt Emily Whitlock (ENG) 3-0: 11-3, 11-7, 11-6 (26m)

[14] Nele Gilis (BEL) bt Rachael Grinham (AUS) 3-0: 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 (25m)

Nada Abbas (EGY) bt [10] Joshna Chinappa (IND) 3-1: 11-4, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8 (49m)

[2] Nouran Gohar (EGY) bt Hollie Naughton (CAN) 3-1: 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-4 (45m)

(With PSA World Tour Media inputs)