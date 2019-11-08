English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Blake Griffin closing in on Detroit Pistons return

By Peter Thompson
Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin is being sidelined by a hamstring injury and posterior knee soreness
Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin is being sidelined by a hamstring injury and posterior knee soreness

New York, November 8: Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is closing in on a return after he was cleared to resume all basketball related activities.

Griffin has not featured this season after being sidelined by a hamstring injury and posterior knee soreness.

The Pistons announced on Thursday (November 7) that the six-time All-Star, who underwent knee surgery in April, will be monitored on a daily basis.

Detroit are 4-5 this season in the absence of Griffin, who was so impressive in the previous campaign.

He averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last year while shooting 36.2 per cent from beyond the arc en route to the Pistons' eighth-seeded finish in the Western Conference.

A trip to Indiana Pacers on Friday is the next assignment for the Pistons, who beat the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: nba detroit pistons basketball
Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue