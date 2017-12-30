Case filed against Sushil Kumar after his supporters clash with fellow wrestler Parveen Rana

New Delhi, Dec 30: A case has been registered against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his supporters after a complaint of brawl were filed against the wrestler.

Sushil qualified for the Commonwealth Game 2018 after defeating his rival Parveen Rana in the 74kg category.

However, the selection trials held at the IG Stadium were marred by an unfortunate incident when a brawl broke out between the supporters of Sushil and his bitter rival Rana.

Sushil qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games after beating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category during the qualification trials.

It’s very unfortunate and highly condemnable what has happened today at the stadium. I do not support anyone who gets violence in between sportsmanship. My aim is to fight & win for my Nation like a true sportsman & not to win against any group or individual #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) December 29, 2017

The 34-year-old wrestler won all his bouts but things took an ugly turn when Rana, after losing to the former in the semifinal clash, claimed that the decorated wrestler's supporters beat him and his elder brother "for daring to take the ring" against him.

"...he bit me but no problem, it might be his tactics to stop me from performing well. All this is a part of sports," Sushil told reporters after winning the bout when supporters of both the wrestlers clashed with each other.

"Whatever happened here was wrong. I condemn it," Sushil said about the brawl. "There was mutual respect after the fight ended."

The Delhi Police has now registered the FIR against Sushil under sections 323 and 341 of the IPC.

Sushil had also defeated Rana in the Commonwealth Championships final. The Indian wrestler had previously won two gold medals in Commonwealth Games - in 2010 in New Delhi and 2014 in Glasgow.

(With inputs from PTI)