Chelsea's Estevao Emerges As A Strong Contender For The Ballon D'Or

Enzo Maresca praises Chelsea's Estevao as a potential Ballon d'Or contender. The 18-year-old has quickly adapted and impressed with his performances.

Enzo Maresca sees a bright future for Chelsea's young talent, Estevao, who might be a future Ballon d'Or contender. The 18-year-old has quickly adapted to life at one of the Premier League's top clubs since joining from Palmeiras in the summer. Estevao recently scored a decisive goal against Liverpool and netted in a 5-1 Champions League victory over Ajax, becoming Chelsea's youngest scorer in the competition.

Chelsea boasts the youngest average starting XI age in the Premier League this season, at 24 years and 116 days. Estevao has accumulated 277 minutes across seven appearances in the league. Maresca believes the teenager is on track to compete for football's most prestigious individual awards. He told ESPN Brasil: "I have no doubt that he can fight for that title of the Ballon d'Or, or The [FIFA] Best [Award]."

Maresca expressed surprise at how swiftly Estevao has settled into Chelsea. "He surprised us a lot by the way he adapted," Maresca said. Despite being only 18, Estevao has shown maturity beyond his years. His family plays a crucial role in his adaptation, offering close support. Additionally, teammates Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos have been instrumental in helping him adjust to his new environment.

The coaching staff and club are committed to ensuring Estevao feels at home and can thrive. Maresca noted that Estevao is visibly happy and eager to play football. Although he mentioned feeling cold last week, Maresca reassured him that colder weather is yet to come.

Maresca emphasised that Estevao needs to focus on growth and improvement for awards to follow naturally. "The most important thing is that he keeps learning, keeps improving," Maresca stated. He praised Estevao as a hardworking player with immense potential, convinced that he is destined for greatness in football.

Chelsea's recent match against Ajax highlighted their youthful talent with three different teenage scorers, showcasing their promising future. Estevao's contributions are part of this exciting development within the team.

Maresca remains confident about Estevao's trajectory towards reaching football's pinnacle due to his skills and dedication. As long as he continues on this path of learning and improvement, recognition will inevitably follow.