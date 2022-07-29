Commonwealth Games 2022 Swimming, Day 1 India wrap: Srihari in semis; Rawat, Sajan crash

Kushagra Rawat made a shoddy beginning to India’s aquatic Day 1 campaign when he finished 8th and crashed in the men’s 400M freestyle event. He clocked 3:57.45 in the Commonwealth Games.

The fancied Sajan Prakash too faded away without making a splash in the pool. He stopped the clock at 25.01 and failed to progress in the men’s 400M freestyle.

However, Srihari Nataraj saved India blushes on the day. The ace swimmer moved into the semifinal of the men’s 100M backstroke as he finished his heats in the third slot.

Results: Swimming: Kushagra Rawat finished eighth in the men’s 400m freestyle event with a timing of 3:57.45, failed to qualify.

Sajan Prakash finishes eighth in the men’s 50m butterfly heats clocking 25.01, failed to qualify.

Srihari Natraj finished third in the 100m backstroke heats, and qualified for the semifinals of the event, and it will take place on Saturday (July 30) early morning 1:14 AM IST onwards.