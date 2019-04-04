McGregor allegedly makes u-turn on MMA retirement plans

The Irish star, 30 backtracked on his retirement plan on Wednesday (April 3). And used social media again to write he was ready to fight again.

"I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds," he wrote on Wednesday (April 3). All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

"It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon."

I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all

Now see you in the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2019

McGregor's retirement in March was a surprise, but it was also met with a lot of doubt as pundits and fighters alike questioned whether he was serious about stepping away.

After all, just a week before he was stumping for a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Even UFC president Dana White alluded to the fact McGregor's retirement was not for good.

"I think that there's some things that Conor wants and I think that Conor wants to get together face to face, he and I, and we probably will in the next couple of weeks and we'll get this thing figured out," White told CBS in Las Vegas.

He continued: "He's stuck on this thing where he wants a piece of the ownership and if you look at basketball, Michael Jordan didn't own a piece of the league… I think there's other ways that we can make him happy."

McGregor was already waging war onTwitteras he and Nurmagomedov traded nasty jabs on social media on Wednesday.

Last month, The Notorious McGregor made a surprise announcement that he was retiring from MMA via his social media.

McGregor wrote: "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Even UFC president Dana White had paid tribute to former two-weight UFC champion McGregor, who announced his retirement.

"He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killin' it," White told ESPN. "It totally makes sense. If I was him I would retire too.

"He's retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I'm sure he has other things he's working on.

"He has been so fun to watch. He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it."

Don’t be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat.

You will do what you are told like you always do. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2019

And ever since that announcement, McGegor has been mocked by fellow MMA stars. The Irishman, however, is still looking for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Well, that is what his latest social media activity says for now.

You got your money took and your brothers eye socket shook when you fought me you little rat.

Viva Las Vegas baby the gaf always wins.

Big stomper party in the Wynn coming soon! @ProperWhiskey @WynnLasVegas #ad https://t.co/oN0KBCm7N3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

McGregor had hinted at a return to the octagon once he had served his six-month ban for the brawl after his fight with Khabib at UFC 229 in October - which the Russian won. His ban ends this month and there is every chance he could be on a pay-per-view card with a triology against Nate Diaz also possible.

(With inputs from OPTA)