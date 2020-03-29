Coronavirus: Double Asian Para Games champion Sharad Kumar donates Rs 1 lakh

"I have donated 1 lakhs 1 Rupee to PM CARE FUND to tackle COVID19. 1% of my net," the 29-year-old from Bihar tweeted.

Kumar won a gold in the high jump T42 category in the 2014 Asian Para Games before climbing the top of the podium again in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia in T42/63 category.

He is also a 2017 IPC World Championships silver medallist. The high jump T42/63 category is competed among athletes who have lower limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power and impaired range of movement.