Coronavirus: Double Asian Para Games champion Sharad Kumar donates Rs 1 lakh

By Pti

New Delhi, March 29: Double Asian Para Games high jump champion Sharad Kumar has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Prime Minister's relief fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have donated 1 lakhs 1 Rupee to PM CARE FUND to tackle COVID19. 1% of my net," the 29-year-old from Bihar tweeted.

Kumar won a gold in the high jump T42 category in the 2014 Asian Para Games before climbing the top of the podium again in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia in T42/63 category.

He is also a 2017 IPC World Championships silver medallist. The high jump T42/63 category is competed among athletes who have lower limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power and impaired range of movement.

Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
