English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Khabib raises doubts over Ferguson showdown set for UFC 249

By Rob Lancaster

New York, March 24: Khabib Nurmagomedov has raised doubts over his scheduled fight with Tony Ferguson, revealing he does not even know where UFC 249 is going to take place.

The lightweight title bout was due to be staged in Brooklyn on April 18, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a rethink over the venue.

UFC has already been forced to postpone three events due to COVID-19, though president Dana White said at the time that Khabib against Ferguson was "still on".

However, having reportedly returned to Russia, Khabib - the champion at the weight - put the fight in doubt on Monday (March 23) with his comments in an Instagram post.

"We can't understand what is happening at all," he said, as translated from Russian.

"Where are we fighting and are we fighting at all? What about the weigh-in and the venue for the battle. UFC 249 what are you?"

The unbeaten Khabib was last in action in September, defeating Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi to retain his title and extend his winning streak to 28 fights.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be postponed
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue