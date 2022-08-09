CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games ends with dazzling closing ceremony

With more sporting sessions than ever before, the Birmingham Games concluded as the biggest Commonwealth Games ever. More than 5,000 athletes have competed over the past 11 days from 72 nations and territories. Over the last week and a half 877 medals have been awarded.

The closing ceremony got underway with a dance performance at the Alexander Stadium showcasing the evolution of the Birmingham city during the industrial revolution. Birmingham-born band Dexys performed their legendary hit 'Come on Eileen.’

Fans were treated to Apache Indian’s performance as he kept the crowd on their toes with the hit single 'Boom-shack-a-lack’. Along with UB40, performances by Beverly Knight, Rambert Goldie, Jacob banks, Jayke, Jorja Smith, LauraMvula, Ash, Mahalia, Musical Youth, Neelam Gill, Raza Hussain, Talulah-Eve and The Selector brought the Commonwealth Games to a starry end. The Indian athletes and fans were treated to Punjab MC’s 'Mundiya Tu Bachke’ as the party atmosphere gripped the Alexander Stadium.

The David Dixon award was presented to the outstanding athletes of the Games, who shows an exceptional level of performance, commitment and fair play. In Birmingham, Singapore’s Feng Tianwei received the award.

The flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation, which was raised during the opening ceremony, was lowered to mark the end of the Birmingham Games and it was handed over the Victoria. The baton was formally handed over to Victoria, Australia, the host of the Commonwealth Games 2026.

In the athletes parade, star female boxer Nikhat Zareen, who bagged gold in Birmingham and veteran Table Tennis player Sharath Kaham, who bagged four medals in Birmingham, were India’s flagbearers for the closing ceremony.

India endured a good run as they ended fourth on the final medals tally. While Australia finished on top with 178 medals, including 67 gold medals, hosts England finished second with 176, while Canada took third with 92 medals in their kitty. Indian clinched four medals on the final day, taking their final gold medal count to 22. India’s 61-medal haul in Birmingham, includes 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.