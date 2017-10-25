Defending champ Bhullar eyes back-to-back titles

Jakarta, October 25: High on confidence following last week's spectacular win at Macao, one of India's top stars Gaganjeet Bhullar will look to notch-up back-to-back titles at this week's Indonesian Open.

Bhullar, who notched up his eighth Asian Tour title at the Macao Open, will headline this week's tournament, as he aims to defend his title against a 140-man field at the Pondok Indah Golf Course on Thursday.

Apart from Bhullar Indian veteran and former Order of Merit leader Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa will also be plying their trade as they look to master the greens.

Also in-form Ajeetesh Sandhu will be part of the Indian contingent at the tournament. Sandhu who put up a breakthrough performance this month to clinch his first international tournament, winning the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, will look to add his second Asian Tour title this week.

The highest-ranked player in the USD 300,000 tournament is young Thai starlet Thai Jazz Janewattananond. Also Thai veteran Thawron Wiratchant will be seen in action this week. Meanwhile, last year's runner-up American Johannes Veerman will look to capitalise on his rich form to notch up his maiden Asian Tour title.

The local charge will be led by Indonesia's number one golfer Rory Hie along with George Gandranata, Danny Masrin, Ian Andrew and Benita Y Kasiada. Interestingly, Kasiada's father was the only Indonesian player to win this tournament, way back in 1989.

This week 32 Indonesian players will fight to be the 2nd Indonesian to lift this trophy. They will face the challenge from @asiantourgolf big guys including @gagsbhullar, the defending champion. #IndonesiaOpen pic.twitter.com/mc4w5CXixO — GolfAsiaID (@GolfAsiaID) October 24, 2017

Speaking ahead of the tournament, favourite Bhullar told the asiantour.com, "I am in a great frame of mind right now. Last week, I played well and coming into a tournament which I have won twice feels good this week. It's great to be back on this beautiful track and the conditions are beautiful, exactly what we got to play last year. The greens are rolling around 10.5 to 11 and greens are true so I'm looking forward to playing well this week."

Bhullar, who joined Arjun Atwal and Jyoti Randhawa to claim the maximum number of Asian Tour wins by an Indian, revealed that the feeling has not sunk in yet. "I came straight here from Macao yesterday. I have recovered from the traveling but the victory has not really sunk in yet. I think that's how it is. After you hole your last putt it's all over and in the history books so you start your day from Monday and prepare for the incoming week.

"I always love coming to Jakarta. I won three of my eight Asian Tour titles here. This tournament is so close to my heart. I try my best to come here every year. I am hitting the ball good and striking the ball well. If I can continue to stick to my routine and go according to my plan, I will definitely be up there on the leaderboard again," 29-year-old Bhullar concluded.

Meanwhile Indonesia's favourite Rory Hie told the asiantour.com, "I haven't played a tournament here since I was nine years old. This is my first time playing on this course as a professional. I claimed my best result on the Asian Tour in India two months ago so I am hoping to replicate their good result here this week.

"I have been playing a lot, week in week out, so it has become pretty much like a routine to me. Every week, it's just the same goal for me. I try to do my best every week and see where that takes me. Hopefully I can cap a good result this week," signed off Hie.