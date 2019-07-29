English
Bernal 'the happiest man in the world' after Tour triumph

By
Egan Bernal
History-making 22-year-old Egan Bernal was still in a state of disbelief after winning the biggest cycling race in the world.

Paris, Julu 29: Egan Bernal said he is "the happiest man in the world" after he was crowned the first Colombian Tour de France champion.

Bernal made history on a glorious Sunday evening in Paris, becoming the youngest rider to win the Tour for 110 years at the age of 22.

The Team INEOS rider was congratulated by defending champion and colleague Geraint Thomas as they crossed the line to seal a one-two on the Champs-Elysees, where Caleb Ewan sprinted to a final-stage victory.

Bernal is the third-youngest to win the most prestigious Grand Tour race and embraced his family in emotional scenes before taking to the top step of the podium, watched on by ecstatic Colombians in the French capital.

"I think I should say thank you to all my team, thank you G for the opportunity and all the team for the support and belief in me," said Bernal, who gave an acceptance speech in English, French, Spanish and Italian.

"Today I am the happiest man in the world, I just won the Tour de France and I cannot believe it."

Bernal stated before taking to the podium: "It's incredible; I don't know what to say. I've won the Tour, but I don't believe it. I need a couple of days to assimilate all this. It's for my family, and I just want to hug them.

"It's a feeling of happiness that I don't know how to describe. This is the first Tour for us Colombians. Many Colombians have tried before; we've had great cyclists in the past.

"But I'm the first one to win the Tour. Colombia deserves it."

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
