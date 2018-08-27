Embassy Group takes pride after Equestrian medals

Fouaad Mirza topped the dressage and cross-country qualifier with the score of 22.40 and notched up a score of 26.40 in the medal round to bag the silver for India.

The Indian Equestrian team, comprising of Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh and Fouaad Mirza also won the silver for the Indian team with a score of 126.70. Fouaad's high performance score helped bring up the Indian team's ranking, resulting in an another silver for India.

Speaking on his victory, Fouaad Mirza said "Our win is a proud moment for India. I am very lucky to be partnered with a horse like Seigneur Medicott and my co-rider team there by bringing two silver medal for the country."

He also added: "I am grateful to the Embassy Group, without Mr Virwani & his team's support this win would have only been a dream for India's Equestrian sport. I look forward to more wins and medals for India in the future."

A silver feat for a wait of 36 years! 🥈🐎🇮🇳#FouaadMirza won the Silver medal in #Equestrian Eventing Individual competition at #AsianGames2018 to win India its first individual equestrian medal since 1982 #AsianGames! Kudos @FouaadMirza & #SeigneurMedicott 👏👏#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ziu5YLa1IJ — Team India (@ioaindia) August 26, 2018

Acknowledging Fouaad's win and contribution at the Asian games Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group said, "This is a very proud moment for the Equestrian sport in India. Fouaad has shown an exemplary performance in all the Equestrian events at the Asian Games."

We acknowledge the hard work put in by the three Army riders, within a short period to train abroad and reach this milestone, winning yet another silver for India. This win goes on to show the true potential of this sport, and the talent in our country. It also reiterates that we can win many more medals if Indian sport is better organized."

Source: Press Release