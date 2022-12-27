Euphoria sweeps Indian Esports community as Government grants official recognition to Esports

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the exercise of the powers "conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution" amended the rules governing Esports and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Sports Ministry to include "e-Sports as part of multi-sports events".

The industry has been maintaining that 'Esports (Electronic sports) is a competitive sport where esports athletes use their physical and mental abilities to compete in certain genres of video games in a virtual, electronic environment'.

Reacting over the government's nod, Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said: "Great news for us to begin the New Year. We have been constantly working on establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, and finally, our efforts have been fulfilled. We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry. From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see Esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze.

"With the latest announcement and India recently competing for medals at the inaugural Esports Asian Games, people are shaking off the misconceptions linked with esports as a passion or career option. The year 2023 beholds greater opportunities for esports and we are anticipating more favourable developments, only making it bigger. It surely has been a great year for Indian esports."

There had been a growing demand for Esports to be included in the curriculum of multi-discipline events after it was included in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games as a demonstration sport, meaning medals won in the sport were not counted in the official overall medals tally.

But following the President's notification, issued on December 23, that IT Ministry will be the nodal agency for online gaming-related matters and the sports ministry will have to include it in its curriculum.

Rohit Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esports, on this development, said, "Today can be said to be the greatest day in Indian Esports history. The collective efforts of the entire gaming fraternity along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports have finally reaped its rewards. We can now proudly consider Esports a legitimate sport in India. This revolutionary decision will not only transform the country's gaming landscape in terms of improved infrastructure, funding, exposure, and providing education about the sector but will also put India on the global Esports map as a force to be reckoned with. The year 2023 is undoubtedly going to be the start of the country's golden era in Esports and with the Asian Games as well as the Olympic Esports Week also set to take place soon, there is a lot of success expected to be in store for the entire community."

The International Olympic Association (IOC) too is going big on popularising Esport with Singapore being confirmed to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June next year. This marks the next big step in supporting the development and integration of virtual sports with the Olympic movement and engaging further with competitive gamers.

The IOC had said in November this year that the Olympic Esports Week would showcase the best of virtual sports -- hybrid physical and simulated sports -- in the four-day festival from June 22 to 25, including exhibiting the latest technologies, panel discussions, education sessions and show matches.

Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8bit Creatives & an ex-esports athlete also expressed his happiness and said, "The entire Esports fraternity in India will be rejoicing with this welcome news which has certainly been a result of the gaming community's collective efforts spanning over the last few years. Esports have already been considered as a medal sport in the Olympics and Asian games and this news will further boost the sport in the country as it was long overdue. The industry inclusive of developers, players and creators as a whole is growing at a fast pace and to come full circle this recognition will be very thriving for the industry. It presents a clean slate for gamers and proves to neigh-sayers that Esports is, in fact, a serious sport that deserves to be recognised for its skilled and hard-working players who will be competing against some of the world's best players and put India on the map of professional gaming countries."

(Wit PTI inputs)