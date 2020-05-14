English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIBA confirms dates for FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments

By

MIES (Switzerland), May 15: After discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIBA has confirmed that the rescheduled men's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be played from June 29 to July 4, 2021.

FIBA has been involved in a consultation process with the IOC regarding these four tournaments, in which the players' workload, the national team preparations and the national league calendars were all considered.

The IOC has exceptionally approved these dates due to these factors and also the extraordinary circumstances that have occurred with the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

FIBA President Hamane Niang and Secretary General Andreas Zagklis have expressed their thanks to the IOC President Thomas Bach and the IOC Executive Board.

The four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments are to be played in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia, with the National Federations being awarded the hosting rights in 2019 by FIBA's Executive Committee.

In total, 24 men's national teams are set to compete in these four qualifying tournaments of six teams each, with seven teams already qualified directly for the Olympics from the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, along with Japan as hosts.

The draw for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments was confirmed during a ceremony at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball, FIBA headquarters in late November 2019.

The winners of the four tournaments will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, now taking place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The competition schedule for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be updated accordingly.

Source: FIBA Media Release

More FIBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 78,003 | World - 4,425,656
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 22:57 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue