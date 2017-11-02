Ghosal and Dipika move up in squash rankings

Bengaluru, November 2: India's Saurav Ghosal has moved five places up to 21 in the latest Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour rankings, released on November 1.

This follows an impressive run in recent weeks which saw him reach his career-best PSA World Tour semifinal at the Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill in Weybridge, England.

The 31-year-old also made it to the pre-quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Qatar Classic tournament in Doha.

Frenchman Gregory Gaultier stays as world No.1, while three-time world champion Nick Matthew drops a place to No.5 - his lowest ranking in 12 months.

The full PSA Men's November World Rankings Top 20 #squash pic.twitter.com/ZaQJsjFqq2 — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) November 1, 2017

The Englishman, who bowed out of Qatar Classic quarterfinal to Egypt's Tarek Momen on Wednesday (November 1) has already announced that he would call time on his illustrious career at the end of the season.

Another major highlight of the November rankings is the rise of Ali Farag who moves into the world's top-four for the first time in his career.

The 25-year-old Harvard-graduate, lifted his maiden PSA World Series title last month at the US Open , shortly after his wife, Nour El Tayeb, won her first World Series title on the same night in Philadelphia, ensuring that they became the first married couple in sporting history ever to win the same major sports title on the same day.

A week later, the Egyptian made it to the final of the Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill, however he fell to the man he beat in the US Open final, Mohamed El Shorbagy, who stays at no.3 but cuts the points gap between himself and world No.2 Karim Abdel Gawad.

In the women's rankings headed by El Tayeb, India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik moved back to top 20 for the first time since October, 2016.

Rankings: @DipikaPallikal moves back into the top 20 for the first time since October 2016 #squash pic.twitter.com/4LyFhswAqI — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) November 1, 2017

The full PSA Women's November World Rankings Top 20 #squash pic.twitter.com/f7qp8uKbhJ — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) November 1, 2017

Her compatriot Joshna Chinappa is currently ranked 14th.