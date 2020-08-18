Golf: Discovery, GOLFTV bring Season 2 of exclusive series 'My Game: Tiger Woods'

In 2019's Season 1, MY GAME: TIGER WOODS - INSIDE THE MIND OF A CHAMPION, viewers were given a 50,000-foot view of Tiger's overall thoughts on his game, delivered candidly by the golf icon himself. The incredible success of Season 1 was followed by an insatiable fan outcry for more - more time, more detail, more instruction on how the most successful player in modern golf hits his legendary shots.

Season 2 sees the 15-time major champion dive deep into the technique behind his incredible shotmaking skills and sharing the secrets to what has made him one of the best players of all time. Presented in clear and memorable terms, viewers will learn invaluable lessons that they can apply to their own game.

MY GAME: TIGER WOODS - SHOTMAKING SECRETS was filmed on course at The Dye Preserve in Jupiter, Fla. during June 2020 with strict Covid-19 production-safety precautions in place. The series will be available to international audiences on GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, the live and on-demand video streaming service available in more than 200 international markets worldwide. Episode 1 will be free to view with the remainder of the series available to stream with a GOLFTV Live subscription. Viewers in the U.S. can watch via the new Golf Digest Schools app or at www.golfdigest.com/tigerwoods.

Speaking on the new series, Tiger Woods said: "Shooting My Game Season 2 with Discovery was a great opportunity to dig deep and offer insight into how I approach and execute the different parts of my game. I've never revealed my thought process behind my shotmaking technique and course management in such detail before, so I am excited to share it with players and fans for the first time.

"It's been a tough time for everyone around the world these past few months, and it's fantastic to see players of all levels getting back out there on the course. I'm excited to partner with GOLFTV and Discovery to bring this series to millions around the world and help people enjoy the game even more," Woods said.

Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager of Discovery Golf said: "Following the success of Season 1, we are immensely proud to continue our relationship with Tiger for 10more unmissable episodes. MY GAME: TIGER WOODS - SHOTMAKING SECRETSis a must-watch for every fan and player looking for that extra edge to their game. What better way to improve and ultimately shoot lower scores than by taking tips directly from the greatest golfer of modern times?

"We are fully committed to bringing fans closer to the action and the players through our coverage, reporting and exclusive access to heroes like Tiger," Kaplan said.

Discovery announced an exclusive multi-year content partnership with Tiger Woods in November 2018. Discovery launched GOLFTV in January 2019, as part of a ground-breaking 12-year strategic alliance with the PGA TOUR, and acquired Golf Digest in May 2019.

Source: Media Release