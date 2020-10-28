How to watch Ritu Phogat Vs. Nou Srey Pov At ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX: Date, Timings, TV Channel Information

Phogat will be taking on Cambodian Kun Khmer World Champion Nou Srey Pov in an atomweight mixed martial arts matchup in one of the undercard bouts.

Here are the details about how you can watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Broadcast

Martial arts fans can watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX live this Friday (30 October) on Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1, or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 pm India Standard Time (IST).

The event will also be streamed on ONE's Facebook and YouTube pages and on the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time. Ritu Phogat made her promotional debut at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS in November 2019, scoring a first-round TKO win over Nam Hee Kim.

Phogat's last clash in the Circle came against Chiao Chen Wu in February of this year at ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE, winning by unanimous decision.

The Indian standout will now face Nou Srey Pov, a Kun Khmer World Champion who dominated Rika "Tiny Doll" Ishige in her promotional debut.

Key Storyline: Phogat's Perfect Transition From Wrestling To Mixed Martial Arts

The Commonwealth Wrestling gold medalist has transitioned to mixed martial arts with relative ease - so far.

But things will be different against the Kun Khmer specialist Srey Pov, who will look to knock off the rising Indian star with excellent striking and put her own name in the atomweight spotlight.

While her own striking is improving, Phogat will need to fall back on her wrestling prowess against the Cambodian. If she can pin Srey Pov to the canvas and utilize ground-and-pound, "The Indian Tigress" could find herself with a third consecutive win.

ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Main Event

Two-division World Champion Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang and top-ranked challenger Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder will go head-to-head in the night's main event for the Burmese star's ONE Middleweight World Title.

Aung La N Sang has been dominant at middleweight, but he's yet to face someone like De Ridder, a submission specialist who's gone 12-0 with 11 finishes.

If De Ridder can make quick work of the defending World Champion, he will catapult to stardom and become the middleweight division's newest - and quite possibly - most destructive king.

But he'll have to get past Aung La N Sang, who's defeated a host of top-level athletes, including ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera in October 2019.

ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Co-Main Event

In the co-main event of ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX, ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee faces #1-ranked contender Iuri Lapicus.

Lee will be defending his belt for the first time since taking the strap from Shinya "Tobikan Judan" in May 2019.

There's no tougher lightweight challenger right now than Lapicus. The Moldovan is 14-0 and has finished every opponent, including 13 of them in the first round.

Lee is hoping to prove himself as the unquestioned divisional king, while Lapicus will be looking to extend his incredible run. This fight could go either way, and fans shouldn't be surprised if the belt changes hands.

ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Full Card

(c) Aung La N Sang vs. Reinier De Ridder (ONE Middleweight World Title)

(c) Christian Lee vs. Iuri Lapicus (ONE Lightweight World Title)

(c) Martin Nguyen vs. Thanh Le (ONE Featherweight World Title)

(c) Xiong Jing Nan vs. Tiffany Teo (ONE Women's Strawweight World Title)

Antonio Caruso vs. Eduard Folayang (mixed martial arts - lightweight)

Ritu Phogat vs. Nou Srey Pov (mixed martial arts - atomweight)

Source: Media Release