More sports Hitaashee Bakshi Reflects on Final-Round Slip as Alice Hewson Congratulates Shannon Tan’s Triumph at Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025 By Avinash Sharma Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 19:15 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Gurugram, Oct 12: For India's Hitaashee Bakshi, the final day of the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 was one of mixed emotions - a blend of disappointment, reflection, and quiet pride.

Leading the field heading into Sunday (October 12), the 21-year-old Delhi golfer's hopes of a historic home win unraveled early in the round. Yet, true to her character, she remained composed in defeat, focusing on lessons learned and the bigger picture of her promising career ahead.

Bakshi, who carded 70-67-70-76 for a total of 5-under 283, finished third, behind Singapore's Shannon Tan (281) and England's Alice Hewson (282).

Hitaashee Bakshi: "That's golf"

Speaking after her final round, Hitaashee was candid but graceful in assessing her performance. "Honestly, since yesterday, my mind was only on number one. But it's okay - I mean, that's golf, right? You can be playing one of your best golf ever, but not get the result you wanted and this was one of those days," she said, smiling through the disappointment.

Despite leading after three rounds, the DLF golfer struggled through the front nine on Sunday, carding four bogeys and a double bogey, which derailed her rhythm. However, she fought back on the back nine to finish with a 2-over 76.

Hitaashee also shared the silver lining from the week - securing her full card on the Ladies European Tour for next season, a significant milestone in her young career.

"I've just been told that I've kind of secured my full card on the European Tour for next year, and that sounds really nice," she said. "I've also been told that I'm being given a spot on the Taiwan Open. I haven't confirmed it yet, but maybe that's the next one I'll play."

When asked whether chasing the leaderboard got to her, she responded thoughtfully: "The leaderboard doesn't affect me, but what affects me is if I am not playing well," she said, admitting that personal performance mattered more than placement.

On what she learned from this week, she smiled and added, "I think that's something I just want to keep to myself (laughs)." Her response reflected maturity and quiet determination - traits that have defined her growth since turning professional.

Alice Hewson: "If you can't win yourself, it's good to see your mate win"

Runner-up Alice Hewson of England endured heartbreak on the 18th hole, where an out-of-bounds tee shot cost her the title. The 28-year-old, who had led through much of the final round, finished one stroke behind Tan at 6-under 282 (69-72-69-72).

Despite the disappointment, Hewson remained composed and full of grace as she congratulated her playing partner and friend Shannon Tan. "I had a really solid day overall," she said. "I had a couple of loose tee shots out there today, but I fought hard throughout the round and made some really nice par putts throughout the day."

"It was just one loose drive on 18, which unfortunately led to a double bogey, but I couldn't be happier for Shannon. If you can't win yourself, it's always good when you see one of your mates win out here too."

Her sportsmanship and calm perspective earned her admiration from fans and fellow players alike. Hewson's consistency all week showcased her class, and but for that single misstep, she might well have been the 2025 champion.

Lessons and leadership

While Shannon Tan celebrated her maiden Hero Women's Indian Open triumph, both Alice Hewson and Hitaashee Bakshi emerged as stories of grit and professionalism.

For Hitaashee, this week reaffirmed her status as India's rising star - a 21-year-old who continues to inch closer to a career-defining victory on home soil. Her final-round stumble may sting, but the takeaway is clear: she belongs among the continent's elite.

As for Hewson, her humility and composure after losing in such dramatic fashion were reminders of the spirit that defines the sport.