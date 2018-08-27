Neeraj Chopra bags India's first gold medal in javelin throw at Asian Games 2018

The 20-year-old's wining throw came in his third attempt. He began with 83.46m and fouled the second attempt. Liu Qizhen of China was a distant second with a best throw of 82.22m while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the bronze with a 80.75 effort.

The Commonwealth Games and reigning Asian champion completely dominated the competition as he bettered his own national record of 87.43, which he had come up with in Doha during the first leg of the Diamond League series in May. None of the competitors in the field had a 85-plus throw this season.

The competition was good, I had trained well and was focused on getting a gold medal for the country. I dedicate my medal to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji who was a great man: Neeraj Chopra on winning gold medal in men's javelin throw final at #AsianGames2018

Chopra's biggest rival was expected to be Chao Tsun Cheng, who last year recorded a throw of 91.36m but the Chinese Taipei thrower could manage a best of 79.81 to finish fifth.

Chopra, the world junior record holder of 86.48, has been in tremendous form this season as has consistently crossed the 85m mark. He won the Federation Cup in March with 85.94m, clinched a gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with a throw of 86.47m, before the 87.43 effort in Doha. Before coming here, he had 85.17 and 85.69 in France and Finland during his preparations for the Asian Games.

Unstoppable @Neeraj_chopra1 shatters a national record to claim a 🥇in men's Javelin Throw at the #ASIANGAMES2018. His consistent performance speaks volumes about his hard work! WAY TO GO NEERAJ 🎉🎉🌟🌟 #KheloIndia

He was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

Earlier, India claimed three silver medals in athletics. Sudha clocked 9 minute 40.03 seconds in the women's 3000m steeplechase to win her second Asian Games medal. Dharun Ayyasamy came in 48.96 seconds in the men's 400m hurdles final and broke his own national record. Also, Neena Varakil's best effort of 6.51m in the women's long jump was enough to fetch her the silver.