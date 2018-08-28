India's schedule on Day 11 of Asian Games 2018 - Dutee Chand, hockey semifinal in intriguing day

Bengaluru, August 28: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand will hope to repeat her success from the women's 100m in the women's 200 final scheduled for Wednesday, August 29, the Day 11 of the Asian Games 2018.
Chand secured the silver and is surely a contender for the medal on Wednesday. Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, who completed a gold-silver double for India on Day 10, Tuesday, eye qualification in the Men's 1500m event on Wednesday, Day 11.
The women's hockey team, led by Rani Rampal, will take on China in the semifinal at 6.30 pm IST.
After the men's table tennis team clinched the bronze at the Asian Games 2018, the mixed doubles event will begin from 10 am IST. India's pairs are Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar and Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra.
Here's India's full schedule on Day 11 of the Asian Games 2018 -
Athletics:
Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan Kolothum Thodi in Men's 20km Walk at 4.30 am IST
B Soumya, Khushbir Kaur in Women's 20km Walk at 4.40 am IST
Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman in Women's Heptathlon from 7.30 am IST
Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu AV in Men's Triple Jump final from 4.45 pm IST
Dutee Chand in Women's 200m final at 5:20 pm IST
PU Chitra, Sanjivani Jadhav in Women's 1500m (Qualification) at 5.45 pm IST
Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh in Men's 1500m (Qualification) at 6 pm IST
Boxing:
Amit vs Jang Ryong Kim in Men's Light Flyweight (49 kg) quarterfinal at 12.15 pm IST
Dheeraj vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh in Men's Light Welterweight (64 kg) quarterfinal at 5.15 pm IST
Vikas Krishan vs Touheta Erbieke Tanglathian in Men's Middleweight (75 kg) quarterfinal at 1.45 pm IST
Sarjubala Devi vs Yuang Chang in Women's Flyweight (51 kg) quarterfinal at 2.15 pm IST
Bridge:
Arunkumar Sinha, Choksi Rita
Satyanarayana Bachiraju, Kiran Nadar
Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal in Mixed Pair Qualification Round from 8 am IST
Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar
Subhash Gupta, Sapan Desai
Sumith Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder in Men's Pair Qualification Round from 8.30 am IST
Aparna Sain, Feroza Chothia
Hema Deora, Marianne Karmakar
Vasanti Shah, Bharati Dey in Women's Pair Qualification Round from 8.30 am IST
Canoe/Kayak:
Chingching Singh Arambam, Albert Raj Selvraj, Naocha Singh, Prohit Borai in K4 500m Men at 7.20 am IST
Chingching Singh Arambam, Naocha Singh in K2 1000m Men at 9 am IST
Cycling:
Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh in Men's Sprint (Qualification) at 7.30 am IST
Monorama Devi Tongbram in Women's Omnium from 8.30 am IST
Handball:
Men: India vs Indonesia at 12.30 pm IST
Hockey:
India vs China in Women's semifinal at 6.30 pm IST
Judo:
Vijay Kumar Yadav in Men's Under 60 kg from 7.30 am IST
Kalpana Devi Thoudam in Women's Under 52 kg from 7.30 am IST
Kurash:
Manish Tokas vs Muso Sobirov at 12.30 pm IST
Kunal vs Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh at 12.30 pm IST in Men's -81 kg
Binisha Nayakattu Biju vs Azar Koolivand at 1.12 pm in Women's -63 kg
Pencak Silat:
Simran/Sonia in Women's Doubles Final at 8.30 am IST
Sailing:
Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in 49er Men (Race 12) at 10.30 am IST
Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar in 49er FX Women (Race 12) at 10.35 am IST
Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial (Race 10) at 10.35 am IST
Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar in Open Laser 4.7 (Race 10) at 10.40 am IST
Team India in Mixed RS One (Race 12) at 10.40 am IST
Soft Tennis:
Dhiman Rohit, Aadhya Tiwari
Namita Seth, Aniket Patel in Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round from 1 pm IST
Squash:
Women: India vs China at 11 am IST
Table Tennis:
Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar vs DP Aji/L Indirani at 10 am IST
Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs J Choong/KL Dick at 10.30 am IST in Mixed Doubles R32
Volleyball:
India vs Hong Kong in Women's semifinal for 9/12 position at 3 pm IST