India's schedule on Day 11 of Asian Games 2018 - Dutee Chand, hockey semifinal in intriguing day

Chand secured the silver and is surely a contender for the medal on Wednesday. Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, who completed a gold-silver double for India on Day 10, Tuesday, eye qualification in the Men's 1500m event on Wednesday, Day 11.

Asian Games special page | medals tally

The women's hockey team, led by Rani Rampal, will take on China in the semifinal at 6.30 pm IST.

After the men's table tennis team clinched the bronze at the Asian Games 2018, the mixed doubles event will begin from 10 am IST. India's pairs are Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar and Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra.

Watch the proceedings live on Sony Ten Network and Sony Liv.

Here's India's full schedule on Day 11 of the Asian Games 2018 -

Athletics:

#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018

The #Athletics Women's 200m Semifinal heats ended with a twist. #DuteeChand qualifies to compete in the Finals of the Women's 200m race while #HimaDas stays out of the Finals, as she was adjudged 'disqualified' due to false start.#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VlLIhwhJSd — Team India (@ioaindia) August 28, 2018

Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan Kolothum Thodi in Men's 20km Walk at 4.30 am IST

B Soumya, Khushbir Kaur in Women's 20km Walk at 4.40 am IST

Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman in Women's Heptathlon from 7.30 am IST

Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu AV in Men's Triple Jump final from 4.45 pm IST

Dutee Chand in Women's 200m final at 5:20 pm IST

PU Chitra, Sanjivani Jadhav in Women's 1500m (Qualification) at 5.45 pm IST

Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh in Men's 1500m (Qualification) at 6 pm IST

Boxing:

Amit vs Jang Ryong Kim in Men's Light Flyweight (49 kg) quarterfinal at 12.15 pm IST

Dheeraj vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh in Men's Light Welterweight (64 kg) quarterfinal at 5.15 pm IST

Vikas Krishan vs Touheta Erbieke Tanglathian in Men's Middleweight (75 kg) quarterfinal at 1.45 pm IST

Sarjubala Devi vs Yuang Chang in Women's Flyweight (51 kg) quarterfinal at 2.15 pm IST

Bridge:

Arunkumar Sinha, Choksi Rita

Satyanarayana Bachiraju, Kiran Nadar

Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal in Mixed Pair Qualification Round from 8 am IST

Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar

Subhash Gupta, Sapan Desai

Sumith Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder in Men's Pair Qualification Round from 8.30 am IST

Aparna Sain, Feroza Chothia

Hema Deora, Marianne Karmakar

Vasanti Shah, Bharati Dey in Women's Pair Qualification Round from 8.30 am IST

Canoe/Kayak:

Chingching Singh Arambam, Albert Raj Selvraj, Naocha Singh, Prohit Borai in K4 500m Men at 7.20 am IST

Chingching Singh Arambam, Naocha Singh in K2 1000m Men at 9 am IST

Cycling:

GOLD for Manjit!

Pacing up in the last few seconds of the race,what an absolutely fantastic finish it was from #ManjitSingh as he won the GOLD in men’s 800m with a timing of 1:46:15. You were outstanding,Manjit!#SAI #IndiaAtAsianGames @afiindia #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia🥇🎉🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TZ6oKQywJb — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2018

Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh in Men's Sprint (Qualification) at 7.30 am IST

Monorama Devi Tongbram in Women's Omnium from 8.30 am IST

Handball:

Men: India vs Indonesia at 12.30 pm IST

Hockey:

India vs China in Women's semifinal at 6.30 pm IST

Judo:

Vijay Kumar Yadav in Men's Under 60 kg from 7.30 am IST

Kalpana Devi Thoudam in Women's Under 52 kg from 7.30 am IST

Kurash:

Manish Tokas vs Muso Sobirov at 12.30 pm IST

Kunal vs Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh at 12.30 pm IST in Men's -81 kg

Binisha Nayakattu Biju vs Azar Koolivand at 1.12 pm in Women's -63 kg

Pencak Silat:

Simran/Sonia in Women's Doubles Final at 8.30 am IST

Sailing:

Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in 49er Men (Race 12) at 10.30 am IST

Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar in 49er FX Women (Race 12) at 10.35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial (Race 10) at 10.35 am IST

Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar in Open Laser 4.7 (Race 10) at 10.40 am IST

Team India in Mixed RS One (Race 12) at 10.40 am IST

Soft Tennis:

Dhiman Rohit, Aadhya Tiwari

Namita Seth, Aniket Patel in Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round from 1 pm IST

Squash:

Women: India vs China at 11 am IST

Historic moment as #TeamIndia Men's #TableTennis team wins their first ever #AsianGames medal! Ousting Japan, the men's team had confirmed their medal earlier, but lost their Semifinals to Korea 3-0 to win a million hearts & a Bronze medal! #WellDone team 👏🥉🇮🇳#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/McEo8ECFRu — Team India (@ioaindia) August 28, 2018

Table Tennis:

Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar vs DP Aji/L Indirani at 10 am IST

Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs J Choong/KL Dick at 10.30 am IST in Mixed Doubles R32

Volleyball:

India vs Hong Kong in Women's semifinal for 9/12 position at 3 pm IST