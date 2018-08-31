India's schedule on Day 14 of Asian Games 2018 - all eyes on Women's Squash, boxer Amit for medals

With three medals coming from Sailing and one each in Hockey, Boxing and Squash, India's tally reached to 65 medals, joint highest in Asiad and levelled the 2010 record.

The Indian women's hockey team failed to break its 36-year-old gold jinx after losing to Japan 1-2 in a keenly contested summit clash to settle for the silver medal. The loss will hurt the Indians badly as a gold here would have guaranteed a direct qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Minami Shimizu and Motomori Kawamura scored for Japan through penalty corners in the 11th a 44th minute while Neha Goyal's field goal in the 25th minute was the lone strike for India, who were aiming to win their first Asiad gold since 1982. The Indians had qualified for the final of the Asian Games after a gap of 20 years gap, having beaten China in the semifinals.

After the disappointment of men's team defeat in the semi-final at the hands of Malaysia, the nation had pinned their hopes with the girls to clinch a gold medal but that didn't happen.

Meanwhile, India recorded its best showing in sailing at the quadrennial event as Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar claimed silver in 49er FX event while two men combined to overcome disqualification in their previous race to grab a bronze.

Thanks to their showings, the country enjoyed its best result since 1982. In 1982, India won a gold in the fireball, a silver in enterprise and a bronze in wind glider. For Varsha, it was her second Asiad medal as she had won a bronze in 29er with Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan in the 2014 edition.

India have a chance of bagging a few more gold medals with the Games nearing its end. Women's squash team and boxer Amit Panghal will be eyeing the yellow metal as they entered the finals on Friday. Men's and Women's Bridge pair will also be presenting their challenge in the finals as well. It will be the last day of competitive action for India on Saturday.

Here's India's full schedule on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018:

Boxing:

Men's light fly(49kg) gold medal match- Amit Panghal vs Dusmatov Hasanboy (Uzbekistan) from 12:30 PM

Bridge:

Men's Pair final 2- Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta and Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Mukherjee from 8.30 AM

Women's Pair final 2 - Hema Deora and Marianne Karmakar from 8.30 AM

Mixed pair final 2- Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal from 8:30 AM

Canoe/Kayak sprint:

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Women final- India represented by Ragina Kiro, Sandhya Kispotta, Meena Devi Laishram and Soniya Devi from 10 AM

Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men final - Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh from 7:30 AM

Diving:

Men's 10m Platform- Siddharth Bajrang from 12:45 PM

Hockey:

Men's bronze medal match- India vs Pakistan from 4 PM

Squash:

Women's team gold medal match- India vs Hong Kong from 1:30 PM