'It's a test among the best at the Khelo India University Games,' says boxer Akshay ‘Kumar' Siwach

Bengaluru,
April
27:
The
land
of
Haryana
has
been
a
vast
hunting
ground
for
the
brightest
talents
in
Indian
boxing
since
the
turn
of
the
21st
century,
making
household
names
of
stars
such
as
Vijender
Singh,
Vikas
Krishan
Yadav,
Pooja
Rani,
Amit
Panghal,
and
many
more.
Another
such
star
in
the
making
at
the
Khelo
India
University
Games
2021
is
the
young
Akshay
'Kumar'
Siwach
from
Bhiwani,
Haryana.
20-year-old boxer Akshay was named after the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing an anecdote about he got his name, Akshay said, "My family name is actually Siwach, but I am more commonly known as Akshay Kumar by my friends and family. When I was born, my mother named me Akshay, and my father added the name 'Kumar' because he was fond of the actor by the same name. That's how I got this name."
Akshay is competing in the 63.5kg weight category at the Khelo India University Games 2021, where he is representing OPJS University, Rajasthan.
Source: Media Release
