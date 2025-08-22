Sports Bulletin For August 22: From BCCI's Search For Selectors To Women's World Cup Getting Navi Mumbai As Venue

Khelo India Water Sports 2025: MP Girls Eye Gold at Iconic Dal Lake After Silver Glory in China

Srinagar, Aug 22: The Madhya Pradesh trio of Shikha Chauhan, Reena Sen, and Pallavi Jagtab, who recently clinched a silver medal at the Asian Canoe Slalom Championship in Guizhou, China, are now aiming to turn silver into gold at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, being held at Dal Lake, Srinagar.

The team's achievement in China was one of the strongest performances by an Indian women's outfit in the Asian canoeing circuit in recent years. Their success underlined not just their personal grit but also the rising stature of India in global water sports.

Shikha, who trained extensively in Thailand before the Asian event, believes the experience gained abroad will prove vital in Srinagar. "The facilities in China were exceptional, and here too we've got great support. Competing in Dal Lake is a joy, and we feel confident of winning medals," she said. Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: Medal Tally

Despite their hectic travel schedule, the trio expressed delight at being in Kashmir. "The picturesque setting of Dal Lake makes this event special. It inspires us to perform at our best," Shikha added.

Reena described the silver medal in China as a dream come true. "The level of competition was intense. But it gave us momentum and belief. Now, in Srinagar, we aim for gold in the individual events. Platforms like Khelo India sharpen our skills and encourage young athletes," she said.

For Pallavi, the silver was one of the proudest moments of her career. "The cold, fast waters of China prepared us for challenges ahead. With greater confidence, I'm looking forward to Dal Lake," she said.

All three athletes hail from the Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy of Excellence in Bhopal, a hub of canoeing and kayaking in India. Their coach, Champa Mourya, praised their technical brilliance, coordination, and balance. "Their silver medal is a stepping stone. They are ready to shine brighter at Khelo India," Mourya said.

The journey of Shikha, Reena, and Pallavi symbolizes the transformation of Indian water sports. With improved infrastructure, international exposure, and growing investment, India is steadily building a generation of medal contenders ready to excel on the Asian and global stage.