National Junior Athletics Championships: Himanshu Betters Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Mark; Mohit Choudhary Clocks Meet Record in 5000m

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10: Haryana's Asian Youth Champion Himanshu made a resounding statement on the opening day of the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Friday (October 10).

The rising javelin thrower not only booked his ticket to the World U20 Championships but also rewrote the meet record in the U-18 Boys' category.

National Junior Athletics Championships Himanshu Betters Neeraj Chopra s Javelin Mark Mohit Choudhary Clocks Meet Record in 5000m
Himanshu (left), Mohit Choudhary (right). Image: AFI

Himanshu hurled the 700g javelin to a staggering 79.96m, surpassing the previous meet record of 76.50m set by none other than Neeraj Chopra in 2014 at Vijayawada. The qualification standard for the World U20 Championships stands at 68.50m, comfortably cleared by Himanshu.

"I'll do better in the final tomorrow," said Himanshu confidently. "I've been regularly crossing the 80m mark in practice and hope to further improve the meet record."

The young star had earlier bagged gold at the 2025 Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Saudi Arabia with a throw of 67.57m. He revealed he hadn't used his personal javelin during that event, which affected his performance.

Meanwhile, Telangana's Mohit Choudhary impressed in the U20 men's 5,000m, setting a new meet record of 14:09.71 seconds, bettering Vinod Singh's 2024 mark of 14:12.67.

The qualification window for the 2026 World U20 Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, runs from October 1, 2025, to July 26, 2026.

The first day of the championships also witnessed record-breaking performances in several other categories, underlining the bright future of Indian athletics.

National Junior Athletics Championships 2025: Day One Results

Category Event Winners Performance Remarks
Boys U20 100m Parth Singh (Jharkhand) 10.52s
Pratik Maharana (Odisha) 10.72s
Jasjit Singh Dhillon (Punjab) 10.79s
Boys U18 100m Aditya Pisal (Maharashtra) 10.71s
Chiranth P (Karnataka) 10.71s
Savin Thingalaya (Karnataka) 10.81s
Boys U20 5,000m Mohit Choudhary (Telangana) 14:09.71s Meet Record (Prev: 14:12.67 by Vinod Singh, 2024)
Abhinandan S (Maharashtra) 14:19.52s
Dhramraj Jat (Rajasthan) 14:19.68s
Boys U16 60m Abhinanth AB (Tamil Nadu) 6.95s Meet Record (Prev: 6.99s by D Raj, 2024)
Hariyant Pindwal (Uttar Pradesh) 7.03s
Tharun A (Tamil Nadu) 7.04s
Girls U18 100m Aarti (Haryana) 11.95s
Shourya Ambure (Maharashtra) 12.16s
Prisha Mishra (Haryana) 12.28s
Girls U20 100m Suba Dharsini S (Tamil Nadu) 11.94s
Kajal Vaja (Gujarat) 12.01s
Nipam (Uttar Pradesh) 12.03s
Girls U20 5,000m Sonam Parmar (Madhya Pradesh) 17:20.98s
Pratima Verma (Uttar Pradesh) 18:04.57s
Pooja (Haryana) 18:26.69s
Girls U20 Discus Throw Nitika Kumari (Rajasthan) 48.81m
Supriya Attri (Uttar Pradesh) 48.15m
Riddhi (Haryana) 47.81m
Girls U16 60m Jilsha Jinil (Kerala) 7.81s
Mihika Surve (Maharashtra) 7.81s
Pratiksha Mugade (Maharashtra) 7.82s
Boys U14 Triathlon (B) Arthi SK (Tamil Nadu) 3147 pts Meet Record (Prev: 2802 pts)
Anushka (Haryana) 2768 pts
Adwika KP (Karnataka) 2739 pts
Girls U14 Triathlon (C) Sara Ghod (Maharashtra) 2511 pts
Ritika (Haryana) 2455 pts
Sumona Hansda (West Bengal) 2398 pts

Story first published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 0:29 [IST]
