National Squash Champion Velavan Senthilkumar on Olympic Ambitions and Enduring Camaraderie With Abhay Singh By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 8:20 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 30: When Velavan Senthilkumar stepped onto the glass court at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, there was more at stake than just a national title.

For the World No. 44, it was a chance to assert himself against long-time friend and rival Abhay Singh (World No. 35), and to underline the promise of Indian squash at a time when the sport is beginning to dream bigger - with an Olympic debut on the horizon.

The Chennai-based player rose to the occasion, outlasting Abhay - who also hails from the same city - in a gripping final to become India's new national champion, emerging as the best male squash player in the country for the second time after 2023.

Velavan and Abhay's careers have been intertwined since their junior days in Chennai. Training sessions turned into mini-battles, each pushing the other to refine strokes and sharpen mental strength. Their final in Delhi was no different - a clash of styles and stamina.

But what stood out was not just the rivalry, but the camaraderie. In June, Velavan and Abhay had been part of another high-voltage contest: an India-Pakistan team tie at the Asian doubles squash championship in Malaysia. The Indian duo prevailed over Pakistan's Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal 9-11, 11-5, 11-5 in a marathon 88-minute long men's doubles final.

What sets Velavan apart is not just his racquet skills but also his education. A graduate in psychology from Columbia University, he often turns to mental strategies on court.

In an exclusive interview with MyKhel, the 27-year-old opened up about his victory in the 81st national championship, the India-Pakistan rivalry, Indian squash's growing depth, and his Olympic aspirations.

Q: Congratulations on becoming the new national champion! How did it feel to get the better of Abhay Singh in the final?

Velavan Senthilkumar: Thank you! Abhay and I have trained together for years in Chennai, so we know each other's games very well. It's always intense but also special to play him. Winning the title means a lot because it shows the progress I've made this season.

Q: You also spoke about the India-Pakistan clash at Asian Doubles in Malaysia. What was that experience like?

Velavan: Playing Pakistan is always high-voltage. They surprised us with their level in the beginning, but Abhay and I adjusted quickly-stretching rallies, making it more physical. Our understanding, having trained together for so long, really helped us to push through.

Q: What are your plans for this year and the years leading up to the LA Olympics?

Velavan: The rankings are going to play a very important role because only 16 players will qualify for the Olympics. My aim is to reach that spot by the end of the next season or the season after, in terms of ranking. But beyond numbers, I just want to be performing at the highest level. My goals are to be at the top, to compete against the best players in the world. I've set certain plans in terms of tournaments, training, and also getting exposure from different coaches around the world. I'm making additions to my team to ensure I can achieve that goal.

Q: Who are you training with right now?

Velavan: As of now, I'm training with David Palmer in the US. I started working with him this summer, and he's been a key part of my team. I'll be training with him throughout this season for sure.

Q: How do you find the squash atmosphere in the US compared to India?

Velavan: I feel like we in India already have an amazing setup-we are on par with the US, if not better, because the depth we are developing right now is very promising. At the same time, US squash is also growing quickly, especially with the Olympics coming up, and they have a lot of funding and support. Personally, being in the US is great for me since there are so many tournaments here, which adds to my exposure and competitive opportunities.

Q: Egypt dominates world squash. What do you think makes them such a strong force?

Velavan: Honestly, it comes down to volume. The number of players playing squash in Egypt is massive, in the hundreds or thousands. Out of that, even if a hundred are performing at the highest level, it creates a culture of excellence. For us in India, we need more people playing the sport across the country, more youngsters taking it up as a profession. It's about building volume and a pipeline of talent.

Q: What's next on your calendar?

Velavan: The PSA season starts in September, and I'm looking forward to playing the Squash World Cup in Chennai. Playing at home is always special, and I'll give my 100% to deliver for India.

Q: Do you have any time to work on your academics?

Velavan: Not at the moment. I graduated in 2022 in the US.

Q: Which university did you graduate from?

Velavan: I did my undergrad in New York at Columbia University.

Q: And what was your discipline?

Velavan: I graduated in psychology.

Q: Psychology? That must help you play with the minds of your opponents.

Velavan: Yes, for sure (laughs).