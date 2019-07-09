NBA free agency: Hawks reportedly sign Parker to two-year deal

The forward signed a two-year deal worth $13million with the Hawks, Yahoo Sports reported on Monday. According to the report, the second year includes a player option.

Parker, 24, became a free agent after the Washington Wizards declined the last year of his two-year, $40m contract in June.

According to reports, the two sides expected to work something out before Parker decided to leave for Atlanta.

He was drafted second overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014 and remained with the team until 2018, when he signed a $20m contract with the Chicago Bulls. He was traded to the Wizards before the deadline in February.

While talented, two severe knee injuries have derailed Parker's career. In 25 games with the Wizards, he averaged 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.