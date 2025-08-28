I Have Only One Dream Left...: Ignored For Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami Looks To Fulfill Unfinished Business

Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch in India Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025

All eyes will once again be on India's golden boy and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra as he gears up to compete in the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday (August 28).

The 27-year-old javelin ace, who has consistently brought India pride on the global stage, will aim to reclaim the prestigious Diamond Trophy against some of the world's best throwers.

Chopra enters the season-ending finale after finishing fourth in the overall DL standings, having participated in two crucial qualifying legs. Also Read: Zurich Diamond League Final: Can Neeraj Chopra Recreate The Magic Of 2022?

In the Doha leg in May, Chopra stunned the athletics world by breaching the elusive 90-metre mark with a throw of 90.23m, finishing runner-up behind his German rival Julian Weber. He followed that up in Paris in June, where despite challenging conditions, Chopra produced an 88.16m effort to clinch victory.

Having skipped the Brussels leg, Chopra is arriving fresh in Zurich with his sights firmly set on reclaiming the Diamond League crown he last won in 2022. Since then, he has finished runner-up in both 2023 and 2024, narrowly missing out on the title.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Timings

This year's Diamond League Final will see Chopra face a stern test from rivals including Julian Weber (Germany), Anderson Peters (Grenada), and others, all of whom are in strong form. With the competition structured as a short, winner-takes-all finale across 32 events, every throw will matter when Chopra steps onto the field at 23:15 i.e. 11:15 PM (IST) on August 28, 2025.

The stakes are higher than ever as the Diamond Trophy winner earns a wild card entry into the 2025 World Championships, making this a pivotal competition in the athletics calendar. For India, Chopra's performance will once again be a moment of pride, as millions of fans eagerly await his attempt to touch greatness on the world stage.

Where to watch?

The event is being live streamed on Diamond League's official YouTube channel.

Zurich Diamond League 2025 - Full Schedule

27 August: Pole Vault, Shot Put, High Jump, Long Jump

28 August: Discus Throw, 400m, Hurdles, Triple Jump, 1500m, Steeplechase

28 August, 23:15 IST: Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra's Event

29 August 2025 (early hours): 800m, 200m, 3000m, Long Jump Women