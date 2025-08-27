More sports Zurich Diamond League Final: Can Neeraj Chopra Recreate The Magic Of 2022? By Avinash Sharma Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 20:37 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

For India, Neeraj Chopra is not merely a javelin thrower he is a phenomenon. From Tokyo to Budapest, from Diamond League triumphs to the hearts of millions, Chopra has turned greatness into habit.

But as the Zurich Diamond League Final looms, one question echoes: can the reigning world champion recreate the magic of 2022? Before he defends his World Championship crown in Tokyo, Chopra has one more mission the Diamond League.

The double Olympic medallist from India enters this year's finale as the fourth qualifier, after competing in just two of the four legs. It's familiar territory.

Back in 2022, he etched history as the first Indian to lift the Diamond League trophy. A year later, he fell just short, finishing as the runner-up, and similar story was repeated last year as well as with a second place finish.

This season has been a rollercoaster for Chopra, laced with brilliance. He opened modestly at the Potch Invitational with 84.52m below his towering standards, but enough for gold. Then came Doha, where India's long wait ended as Chopra breached the hallowed 90m barrier, hurling 90.23m to finish second to Germany's Julian Weber's monstrous 91.06m.

That battle with Weber could well be a trailer for Zurich. Chopra struck back in Paris with 88.16m, then electrified Bengaluru at the inaugural NC Classic with 86.18m. Consistent, composed, competitive those three words have defined his year.

Yet this grand finale is not going to be a one-man contest. Standing tall is Weber, twice victorious over Chopra this season and the current world leader. Then there's Anderson Peters, the defending champion though short of his fiery form, along with former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and former world champion Julius Yego together setting the stage for a high-voltage clash.

Still, if Chopra has shown anything, it is this: the bigger the stage, the sharper he becomes. Rarely do trophies slip from his grasp when the lights are brightest.

On August 28, under Zurich's glittering night, $30,000 prize money and the Diamond League crown will be at stake. But for Chopra, it's never about the money it's about legacy, rhythm, and proving once again that magic is no coincidence.