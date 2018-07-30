Neeraj wins another gold ahead of Asian Games

Neeraj, the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Asian season leader, threw 85.69M in the event held at Lapinlahti where he is undergoing training as part of preparations for the forthcoming Asian Games.

Cheng managed 82.52M to take the second place.

Twitteratti was in awe of Neeraj's performance in Finland.

Watch Neeraj Chopra ‘s winning throw of 85.69m in Savo Games in Finland on July 28 @afiindia @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/otbvM0wuIA — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) July 28, 2018

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a gold in the #SavoGames in Finland beating Chao- Tsun Cheng. pic.twitter.com/A3VZN9WhP9 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 30, 2018

Congratulations Champion Neeraj Chopra for the Gold in Savo games at Lapinlahti Finland with a throw of 85.69mtr . Hope aap aise hi Phenkte rahein , and jald 90 pahunche. Am sure you will make us proud in the Asian Games and Tokyo 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZTbHve0EQA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 30, 2018

Cheng is the only Asian to have thrown the javelin beyond 90M. The 23-year-old threw 91.36M during the World University Games in Taipei last year to shatter the previous Asian record of 89.15M set by Zhao Qinggang of China at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

But this season, his best so far has been a 84.60M effort earlier this month in Sweden.

Neeraj has a personal best and national record of 87.43M which he did during the first leg of the IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Doha in May.

The Indian is in red-hot form and is currently leading the Asian charts so far this season, ahead of Cheng and Ahmed Bader Magour of Qatar (season best 83.71M).

The 22-year-old, who is eyeing a podium finish at next month's Asian Games to be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang, had also recently clinched the gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France with a throw of 85.17M.

With a string of impressive performances, Neeraj has also made the cut for the IAAF Diamond League finalsto be held in Zurich on August 30.

(With Agency inputs)