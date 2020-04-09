On this day in sport: Atletico stun Barcelona, a Fenway Park first, Tendulkar scores 4th ODI century

Diego Simeone's side sat sixth in La Liga when the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of most sport around the world and had suffered a humiliating Copa del Rey exit to third-tier Cultural Leonesa in January.

However, six years ago they took a significant step in one of the most memorable campaigns in their history.

We look back at that and other standout sporting moments that occurred on April 9 through the years.

1912 – A Fenway first

It may not quite have been finished yet, but Fenway Park opened its doors for the first time for an exhibition match between the Boston Red Sox and the Harvard Crimson. After being forced to change at the nearby Park Riding School due to the clubhouse not being open yet, the players trudged through the snowy conditions to the diamond for the start of a new era. Casey Hageman threw Fenway Park's first pitch for the Red Sox to Harvard batter Dana Joseph Paine Wingate and he soon had the first of nine strikeouts.

Back with another round of wallpapers because we’re really missing Fenway. pic.twitter.com/liYQLge39Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 2, 2020

1989 – Faldo in green

After heading into moving day in a tie for the lead, Faldo's hopes of triumphing at Augusta National and winning a second major appeared to be over when he slipped five shots off the pace upon completing his third round on Sunday morning. However, he ended up with the clubhouse lead later in the day by carding a brilliant seven-under 65 and a missed five-foot par putt on the 17th for Scott Hoch meant the two went into a play-off. Hoch's putting again let him down as he failed to close out the first sudden-death hole from two feet, and Faldo punished him by rolling in a 25-foot birdie putt at the next to don the green jacket for the first time. He would go on to win the tournament twice more.

Nine days until Masters Week.

Ken Venturi and Steve Melnyk narrate as @NickFaldo006 ascends as the Masters Champion of 1989. #cominginapril pic.twitter.com/f7NUrm4KU1 — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 30, 2019

1995 – Tendulkar shows signs of greatness to come

At the age of 21, the man who would go on to be dubbed the 'Little Master' scored his fourth ODI century as India defeated Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup match in Sharjah. Thanks to Tendulkar's outstanding 112 not out, India chased down their victory target of 203 with just under 17 of their 50 overs remaining. Tendulkar consequently became the youngest player to reach 3,000 ODI runs.

Has there ever been a cricketer quite like Sachin Tendulkar?



Last night, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside Allan Donald and Cathryn Fitzpatrick.



Watch some of his career highlights ⬇️ #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/1Nq8Y3rqTn — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2019

2013 – Dortmund deliver incredible comeback

There is something special about Champions League nights at Signal Iduna Park and the second leg of Dortmund's quarter-final against Malaga delivered a thoroughly memorable game. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg at La Rosaleda, Joaquin put Malaga ahead in the 25th minute, but Robert Lewandowski ensured Jurgen Klopp's side went into half-time on level terms. The writing appeared to be on the wall for Dortmund when Eliseu tapped in a second away goal from close range with eight minutes remaining, leaving the hosts needing to score twice more to avoid elimination. Marco Reus pulled them level in the first added minute and Felipe Santana bundled home in the 93rd minute to complete an incredible turnaround – though he appeared to be offside when he turned Julian Schieber's goal-bound effort home.

This is the moment that will live long in the memory of @BVB fans. F. Santana pokes in the winner. Semi-finals await. pic.twitter.com/l31MgFbu5V — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 9, 2013

2014 – Atletico back in the semi-finals

Simeone led Atletico to Europa League glory in his first season at the helm and added the Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup in 2012-13. They appeared to be destined for new heights when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory and book their place in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1974. Koke's back-post volley kept Atletico's hopes of a Champions League and LaLiga double alive, but they were only able to win the latter after Real Madrid beat them in the European final in Lisbon.

Here's the moment @Atleti will have been dreaming about last night. Koke's smashing in a fifth-minute opener. #UCL pic.twitter.com/3nsgfcTwPP — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 9, 2014