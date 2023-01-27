ONE Championship: Will free agent and former UFC champion Luke Rockhold sign for Singapore-based promotion?

The former UFC middleweight titleholder had said that he would retire from competition despite having two fights left on his contract with the American promotion. But in a shocking change of heart, he has decided to embark on one more run.

"Your man's a free agent," Rockhold told The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. "Free and clear, and I'm ready and re-inspired to go out there and do something new. I've paid my dues, and [UFC COO Hunter Campbell] granted me my wish."

Rockhold's record currently stands at 16-6. And despite being mired by a three-fight skid, he feels that he still has plenty left in the tank.

"I feel like I'm just getting better. I feel like I'm finding my tempo, and it feels good. I've got mountains to climb," he said.

A former champion with true name recognition, Rockhold should have no shortage of offers from the open market - and one possibility could be ONE Championship.

The Singapore-based promotion boasts a wealth of talent that would offer the California native a challenge.

One name he would surely be linked to if he were to sign with ONE is middleweight king Reinier de Ridder. If the middleweight strap weren't enough to tempt him, revenge might also be a reason for him to target "The Dutch Knight."

Rockhold trains at the star-studded Sanford MMA gym in Florida, USA, alongside one of De Ridder's rivals - Myanmar sports icon Aung La N Sang.

The former ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion lost both belts in successive bouts against De Ridder in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Aung La N Sang has been busy of late, hoping to work his way back to another title shot, and his back-to-back first-round knockout wins in 2022 have put forth a strong case.

De Ridder saw his incredible 16-fight undefeated record come to an end at the hands of Russian superstar Anatoly Malykhin in their ONE Light Heavyweight World Title tussle at ONE Fight Night 5 in December last year.

But he still reigns unbeaten in the middleweight division, and a meeting with him would be a marquee booking befitting a globally recognized athlete like Rockhold - should he decide to make the jump to ONE.

