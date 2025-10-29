More sports Parveen Hooda Set for Emotional Comeback at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 After Suspension Over Whereabouts Lapse By Avinash Sharma Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 19:45 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 29: After serving a 22-month suspension that shook her boxing career and stripped her of an Asian Games 2023 bronze medal, Parveen Hooda is ready to return to the ring. The Rohtak boxer will make her international comeback at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida next month, marking a new chapter in her journey from heartbreak to redemption.

The 25-year-old, who had secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota before her suspension, was handed a ban by the International Testing Agency (ITA) last year for a whereabouts failure. The ruling also led to the disqualification of all her results between December 2022 and May 2024 - including her 2023 Asian Games bronze medal in Hangzhou.

Now, with the suspension behind her, Parveen says she's channeling her pain into purpose. "I took it as a lesson. Setbacks are necessary to make a strong comeback," she told sduring a recent media interaction. "At first, I felt everything I had worked for was over. But then I told myself, this is not the end. It's a pause."

The Silent Struggle and Recovery Phase

After the initial shock of her suspension, Parveen took a few months to recover mentally. "For 2-3 months, I was just trying to feel normal again," she recalled. "Then I started training at a private academy in Rohtak - Star Boxing Club - for about six months. Later, I focused on strengthening my right shoulder."

A camp psychologist, she said, helped her through the difficult emotional phase as she was blaming herself for her plight. "I was overthinking a lot. Talking to the psychologist helped. Meditation, positive self-talk, and looking up to my idols like Katie Taylor and Indian seniors kept me going."

The Whereabouts Misunderstanding

Parveen's suspension stemmed from what she describes as a minor but costly administrative mistake. "I didn't know I had to update my whereabouts every three months. I was in the camp the whole year and thought that was enough. It was a mistake, but I've learned from it," she admitted. She admits that not checking the emails from the testing body proved costly.

Since then, she has been part of NADA's testing pool, which she feels is far more transparent. "Now they message on WhatsApp and keep in touch regularly. Earlier, with WADA, there were only emails - no calls or reminders. I wasn't satisfied, but rules are rules."

Training, Mindset, and a New Weight Class

Parveen, who previously competed in the 57kg division, will now fight in 60kg, a weight category that's part of the Olympic roster. "I've played in this weight before. It helps me avoid unnecessary weight cuts and injuries. I want to focus more on my game, not the scales," she said.

At the National Boxing Academy under coach Fernandes, Parveen has been fine-tuning her technique. "Earlier I used to rely mostly on counter-attacks. Now I'm working on first-attack strategy, ring craft, and aggression," she said with a confident smile.

Eyeing Olympic Dream in LA 2028

For Parveen, the World Boxing Cup in Greater Noida is not just about competition - it's a test of her resolve. "This is my first big tournament after suspension. I'm excited and a bit nervous, but I know where I stand and what I have to improve," she said.

Her eyes are already trained on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games serving as milestones along the way. "I can't call it a down period anymore. It has made me stronger mentally. I've learned to manage my own training and decisions. I'm not dependent on anyone now," she said.

The World Boxing Cup serves as a crucial event in the global boxing calendar, offering valuable ranking points that directly impact qualification for major international competitions. Points earned at the tournament contribute to an athlete's standing in the World Boxing Rankings, which are used to determine entry and seedings for continental championships, world championships, and ultimately the Olympic Games.

With the new qualification system aligning closely with global rankings, consistent performances in World Boxing Cup events can significantly boost a boxer's chances of securing Olympic quotas and invitations to elite tournaments.

For returning athletes like Parveen Hooda, a strong showing in the upcoming World Boxing Cup 2025 in Greater Noida could be pivotal in re-establishing her international ranking and paving the way toward future multi-sport events such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and LA 2028 Olympics.

As the preparations for World Boxing Cup 2025 enter the final stages, Parveen Hooda's return will be one to watch out for. While her comeback is a positive sign for Indian boxing, the lessons from her suspension should serve as a deterrent for the next generation of athletes - a reminder that even minor lapses in compliance can have major consequences. In an era of increasing professionalism and accountability, awareness and diligence off the ring are just as important as performance inside it.

Parveen, however, remains forward-looking. "I'm not here to prove anyone wrong," she said with quiet conviction. "I'm here to prove to myself that I can rise again."