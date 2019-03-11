President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri to Bajrang Punia, Sharath Kamal, Ajay Thakur - See pics

New Delhi, March 11: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the prestigious Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours in India, to nine sportspersons on Monday (March 11).

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, chess player Harika Dronavalli, table tennis player Sharath Kamal and kabaddi star Ajay Thakur were felicitated at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

On the eve of country's 70th Republic Day, the government announced the names of Padma Awardees which included nine sportspersons. A total of 112 distinguished personalities across various fields were conferred with the Padma Awards.

India football captain Sunil Chhetri, former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winner Gautam Gambhir, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, chess player Harika Dronavalli, table tennis player Sharath Kamal, archer Bombayla Devi Laishram, basketball player Prashanti Singh and kabaddi star Ajay Thakur were among the sportspersons who were conferred with Padma Shri - fourth highest civilian honour.

The government conferred Padma awards to 112 people this year - 4 Padma Vibushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri.

Here are a few images from today's felicitation ceremony:

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Harika Dronavalli for Sports. She is among the world's top ranked chess players and has lead Indian women squads to several chess championships pic.twitter.com/BDVd3G2PqT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019 Harika Dronavalli - Chess President Kovind presented Padma Shri to Harika Dronavalli for her contribution towards the sports of chess. She is among the world's top-ranked chess players. President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta for Sports. A renowned name in table tennis, he has won over 60 international medals in the past 16 years pic.twitter.com/DgD6ugzxuM — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019 Sharath Kamal Achanta - Table Tennis President Kovind presents Padma Shri to India's table tennis star Sharath Kamal Achanta. Sharath has won over 60 international medals in the past 16 years and has been the face of Indian table tennis. President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri @BajrangPunia for Sports. A renowned wrestler, he has been representing India in the 65Kg category. He is recognised for his achievements in the Commonwealth Games and Asian games pic.twitter.com/Cgz3cmYIow — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019 Bajrang Punia - Wrestling President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bajrang Punia his achievements in wrestling. The grappler represents India in the 65Kg category. He is recognised for his achievements in the Commonwealth Games and Asian games. Recently, the star wrestler clinched a gold medal at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov in Bulgaria and dedicated his yellow metal to Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Ajay Thakur for Sports. He is a professional kabaddi player and current captain of the Indian kabaddi team pic.twitter.com/bZk2aMJjnI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019 Ajay Thakur - Kabaddi President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ajay Thakur. Thakur is a professional kabaddi player and current captain of the Indian kabaddi team.