Sachin Yadav's Personal Best Show A Silver Lining for India as Neeraj Chopra Falters in World Javelin Final in Tokyo By Avinash Sharma Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 18: India's javelin hopes took an unexpected turn at the World Athletics Championships 2025 as Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, finished eighth with a best throw of 84.03m on Thursday (September 18) at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

While the Olympic silver medallist fell short of expectations, the spotlight shifted to his young compatriot Sachin Yadav, who produced a sensational personal best of 86.27m to secure fourth place, narrowly missing a historic podium.

Neeraj's Off-Day on the Big Stage

Neeraj entered the final as one of the favourites, having breached the elusive 90m barrier earlier this season and backed by a reputation for thriving under pressure. But on the Tokyo track - the same venue where he won Olympic gold in 2021 - the 27-year-old couldn't summon his usual rhythm. His 84.03m was well below his best, leaving him out of contention as Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters, and Curtis Thompson swept the medals.

For the reigning world champion, it was a rare stumble on a global stage, though his consistency over the years still cements him as India's most decorated track and field athlete.

It was the first time in more than four years, when Neeraj has finished outside the top two in a javelin throw competition, ending a remarkable run that saw him finish in the top two for 26 consecutive competitions. The last time Neeraj stood outside the top two was back in June 2021 at the Kourtane Games in Finland, where he had finished third. Since then, India's golden boy has gone on to dominate global athletics with Olympic, World, and Asian titles.

Sachin Yadav's Rise - The Silver Lining

If Neeraj's subdued outing was a dampener, Sachin Yadav's performance should look to inject fresh energy into Indian athletics. Making his World Championship debut, the 23-year-old hurled the javelin to a lifetime best of 86.27m, finishing just outside the medal bracket. He is now the third best thrower of all time for India after Neeraj (90.23m), Kishore Jena (87.54m). The Uttar Pradesh athlete - who trains at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi - is often compared with Arshad Nadeem due to his strong built and power throw technique.

At the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi South Korea, earlier this year, debutant Sachin clinched a silver with a throw of 85.16m, his best-ever performance till then. The Baghpat-born athlete - who is employed with the UP Police - has been consistent with his performance this year.

Though he couldn't replicate his efforts in Gumi in the subsequent competitions at home but the 6.5 feet tall athlete was determined to put his best foot forward and it paid off at the grandest stage where he caught the international attention and outperformed the likes of Chopras, Nadeems, Webers to finish fourth. His fearless approach and ability to hold his composure against seasoned throwers marks him as India's next big name in javelin.

Sachin's throw is now the second-best ever by an Indian at the World Championships, only behind Neeraj's gold-winning 88.17m in 2023. The result has sparked optimism about India's depth in the discipline, long seen as dominated by Neeraj alone.

The Road Ahead for India

While Chopra's eighth-place finish will trigger discussions about form and recovery ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth and Asian Games, Sachin Yadav and the rise of several other young talents in domestic circuit suggests India has a bright future in javelin. Their performance reflects the growing influence of Neeraj Chopra's back-to-back Olympic medals and his global domination is inspiring a generation at home.

With the right guidance through sports science, structured training, and overseas exposure that athletes like Neeraj have often championed, India's javelin pool will only grow.

For Indian athletics, Tokyo 2025 may not have delivered a medal, but it delivered something equally valuable - a glimpse of the future in Sachin Yadav.