Peter Uihlein leads crowded Summerlin field after two rounds

By Opta
Peter Uihlein
Peter Uihlein leads the Shriners Hospital for Children's Open at 13-under after two rounds.

Las Vegas, November 3: Peter Uihlein followed up a solid first-round performance with another good day Friday, as he leads the Shriners Hospital for Children's Open at 13-under after two rounds.

The 2010 U.S. Amateur champion wasn't quite as good as he was Day One, but he shot a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead into moving day.

He was especially good to begin his back nine, as he made three birdies in a row from his 12th through 14th holes.

Two shots back are Robert Streb and Whee Kim, who are both at 11-under for the tournament.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
