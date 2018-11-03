Peter Uihlein leads crowded Summerlin field after two rounds

Las Vegas, November 3: Peter Uihlein followed up a solid first-round performance with another good day Friday, as he leads the Shriners Hospital for Children's Open at 13-under after two rounds.
The 2010 U.S. Amateur champion wasn't quite as good as he was Day One, but he shot a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead into moving day.
He was especially good to begin his back nine, as he made three birdies in a row from his 12th through 14th holes.
Two shots back are Robert Streb and Whee Kim, who are both at 11-under for the tournament.