Tokyo 2020: Singhraj Adana reacts after Paralympic bronze in shooting, dedicates medal to his coaches, mentors

Adana - who hails from Faridabad, Haryana - took up sports just four years back after his cousin encouraged him. He had served as the chairman of the Sainik School in Faridabad. The 39-year-old, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth-best shooter.

Paralympics: Singhraj clinches bronze in shooting

Interacting with media persons in a virtual press conference after his podium finish Adana - who is afflicted with polio in both legs - expressed his delight to have made the nation proud.

"I am feeling extremely happy to have won a medal in my debut Games. I dedicate this medal to my coaches, my mentors, and several others who encouraged me at every step," said Singhraj.

Talking about the hardships as a differently-abled person he said, "I was infected with polio at the age of one. During our days those precious 'two drops of life' (the polio vaccine) weren't available so you can imagine how difficult life would have been for me," said Singhraj.

When asked if the medals won by para shooters will encourage the young para-athletes in the days to come, Adana said, "It is a good question that you asked, but it will take a lot of time explaining it. However, with the right education and training, para shooters will definitely make the country proud."

Crediting his coaches and mentors behind his success, Adhana said, "Three of my coaches stood behind me like the Holy Trinity of Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh. I am forever indebted to them for their guidance."

His compatriot Manish Narwal, who topped the qualifications with 575, was eliminated in the seventh-place when it mattered the most. Talking about the pressure during the crunch situation and Narwal's exit in the final, Adana said, "It was a pressure situation indeed for me because Manish was doing exceedingly well. He has put in a lot of effort to come to this stage but once he slipped in his rankings, I was feeling the pressure as well."

In the finals, he nearly missed out on the podium due to a poor 19th shot. But got his act together just in time.

"My coaches suggested doing meditation to overcome the mistakes which I did in the qualification. I did meditation for 5 minutes and it helped... This result is because of a better team that is with me," he added further.

Adana's grandfather was part of the country's freedom movement and served in the British Indian Army during the second world war.