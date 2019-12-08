English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Asian Games: Sakshi Malik and Ravinder led India win four more gold medals

By
ravinder

Kathmandu, Dec. 8: Indian wrestlers continue their impeccable run as Sakshi Malik and Ravinder led India as they clinched four more gold medals on day three of the wrestling competition at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games here in Kathmandu on Sunday.

While Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the podium finish in the 62kg category, U-23 World silver medallist, Ravinder made it a golden double for India as he clinched top honours in the 61kg men’s freestyle.

Sakshi won all her matches one sided by pinning her opponents and bagging the matches one sided with a steep margin of 10-0 to finish at the top. Ravinder however had to work hard to clinch his gold against Pakistan’s M. Bilal after easily overcoming the challenge posed by Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi wrestlers in the earlier rounds.

The other Indian wrestlers competing were Pawan Kumar (86kg) and Anshu (59kg) in the women’s freestyle; and both the grapplers won gold medals in their categories. While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pawan had to rely on his experience to win 4-1 against his Pakistani counterpart in the finals, Anshu claimed the gold against the Sri Lankan wrestler within record 15 seconds of the bout.

India so far has managed to win gold medals in all the 12 categories and will strive to impeccable record on the last day of the competition as Gaurav Baliyan (74kg) and Anita Sheoran (68kg) will take on the challenge in the men’s freestyle and women’s categories respectively.

Source: Press Release

More SAKSHI MALIK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: RBB 3 - 1 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 19:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue