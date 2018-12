Australian Open, ICC Cricket World Cup, Women's Football WC: Sports Calendar of 2019

New Delhi, December 31: As 2019 dawned on us, we are going to witness some massive sporting moments as the year progresses. The buzz starts with Indian cricket team's ongoing tour of Australia. The tennis action will be kicked-off with the first Grand Slam of the year i.e. Australian Open.

The football leagues around the world - EPL, Champions League, to India's own ISL - will keep the fans busy.

The 12th edition of the IPL caravan will roll from March end, filling our evenings with big hits and the roar of the crowd. After the cash-rich IPL, the cricketing focus will shift towards the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.

The focus will also shift toward the Women's World Cup 2019 in France. So, fasten your seatbelt for sporting spectacles lined-up for the year!

Cricket Pakistan tour of South Africa - 2 Tests - January England in West Indies - 3 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is - January Sri Lanka in Australia - 2 Tests - January India in New Zealand - 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is - January Sri Lanka in Australia - 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is - January Bangladesh in New Zealand - 3 ODIs, 3 Tests - February Quadrangular ODI Series in Oman - Ireland, Oman, Netherlands, Scotland - February Afghanistan Vs Ireland in India - 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs - March England in Ireland - 1 ODI - March Pakistan in England - 1 T20I, 5 ODIs - March Tri-Series in Ireland - Ireland, Windies, Bangladesh - May Afghanistan in Scotland - 2 ODIs Sri Lanka in Scotland - 2 ODIs Afghanistan in Ireland - 2 ODIs IPL 2019 - March - May ODI World Cup 2019 in England - May 30-July 15 Zimbabwe in Ireland - 3 ODIs, 3T20Is Ireland in England - 1 Test The Ashes in England - August India in West Indies - August Football January 5 - February 1: AFC Asian Cup - UAE January 12 - February 3: African Cup of Nations - Cameroon May 18: FA Cup final - Wembley Stadium, London May 29: UEFA Europa League Final - Baku, Azerbaijan June 1: UEFA Champions League final - Madrid June 5-9: UEFA Nations League finals - Porto and Guimaraes, Portugal June 7 - July 7: FIFA Women's World Cup - France Tennis Jan 14-27: Australia Open - Melbourne, Australia May 26 - June 9: French Open - Paris, France July 1-14: Wimbledon - London, England August 26-September 9: US Open - New York, USA November 18-24: Davis Cup - Madrid/Lille Golf March 14-17: Players Championship - Florida, USA April 11-14: Masters - Augusta, USA May 16-19: US PGA - Bethpage State Park, Black Course, New York June 13-16: US Open - Pebble Beach, California July 18-21: British Open - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland December 9-15: Presidents Cup - Melbourne, Australia Formula One March 17: Australian GP - Melbourne March 31: Bahrain GP - Sakhir April 14: Chinese GP - Shanghai April 28: Azerbaijan GP - Baku May 12: Spanish GP - Barcelona May 26: Monaco GP - Monaco June 9: Canadian GP - Montreal June 23: French GP - Le Castellet June 30: Austrian GP - Spielberg July 14: British GP - Silverstone July 28: German GP - Hockenheim August 4: Hungarian GP - Budapest September 1: Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps September 8: Italian GP - Monza September 22: Singapore GP - Singapore September 29: Russian GP - Sochi October 13: Japanese GP - Suzuka October 27: Mexican GP - Mexico City November 3: United States GP - Austin November 17: Brazilian GP - Sao Paolo December 1: Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina MotoGP March 10: Qatar GP - Losail International Circuit, Doha March 31: Argentina GP - Termas de Rio Hondo April 14: Americas GP - Circuit of the Americas May 5: Spanish GP - Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto May 19: French GP - Le Mans June 2: Italian GP - Autodromo di Mugello June 16: Catalunya GP - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 30: Dutch GP - TT Circuit Assen July 7: German GP - Sachsenring August 4: Czech GP - Automotodrom Brno August 11: Austrian GP - Red Bull Ring - Spielberg August 25: British GP - Silverstone Circuit September 15: San Marino GP - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli September 22: Aragon GP - MotorLand Aragon October 6: Thai GP - Chang International Circuit October 20: Japanese GP - Twin Ring Motegi October 27: Australian GP - Phillip Island Circuit November 3: Malaysian GP - Sepang International Circuit November 17: Valencia GP - Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Other Sports January 9-27: Handball - World Championships (men) - Germany and Denmark February 3: American Football - Super Bowl - Atlanta, Georgia March 14-21: Multi-sports - Special Olympics World Summer Games - Abu Dhabi, UAE April 21-28: Table Tennis - World Table Tennis Championships - Budapest, Hungary June 14-30: Multi-sports - European Games - Minsk, Belarus June: Basketball - NBA Finals - USA/Canada June 28 - July 7: Beachvolleyball - World Championchip (men/women) - Hamburg, Germany July 6-28: Cycling - Tour de France - Belgium and France July 12-21: Netball - World Cup - Liverpool, England July 12-28: Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Gwangju, South Korea August 9-25: Swimming - World Swimming Champs - Gwangju, South Korea August 31- September 15: Basketball - FIBA Basketball World Cup - China September 7-21: Boxing - AIBA World Championships (men) - Sochi, Russia September 16-25: Weightlifting - IWF World Championships - Pattaya, Thailand September 20-November 2: Rugby - World Cup - Japan September 28-October 6: Athletics - IAAF World Championships - Doha, Qatar October 4-13: Gymnastics World Championships (Artistic) Stuttgart, Germany October: Boxing - AIBA World Championships (women) - Trabzon, Turkey November 30-December 15: Handball - World Championships (women) - Japan.